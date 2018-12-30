Best Debates of Rolling Stone Music Now Podcast

Over the course of 50 episodes this year, our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast ranged from longform interviews with superstars to raging, hilarious discussions of music past and present. Here are some of the best roundtables of the year, featuring host Brian Hiatt and Rolling Stone writers and editors, including Brittany Spanos, Rob Sheffield, Andy Greene, David Fear, Brendan Klinkenberg, Simon Vozick-Levinson, Suzy Exposito, Sarah Grant, Chris Weingarten, Charles Holmes, Joe Levy, Alex Morris and Jon Dolan.

We discussed the amusing flaws of Bohemian Rhapsody — and explained why we kind of loved it anyway.

Exploring the greatness of the newly released White Album outtakes.

Looking back at 20(!) years of Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time.”

We explored 2018’s contenders for song of the summer.

Breaking down the messages inside Beyonce’s mind-blowing Coachella performance.

How Lady Gaga Triumphed With ‘A Star Is Born’

Inside the ongoing struggles of the Grammy awards.

The unstoppable rise of Camilla Cabello.

Breaking down the rap beef of the year: Drake vs. Pusha T

Why was everyone was giving Justin Timberlake such a hard time?

What was Kanye West doing in the Oval Office? Inside his weird MAGA adventures.

