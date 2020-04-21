The Greatest Concerts We’ve Ever Seen

With concert venues sitting silent, the latest episode of Rolling Stone Music Now finds our writers — along with special guests Brian Fallon of Gaslight Anthem and Brendan Benson of the Raconteurs — looking back on highlights from their lifetimes of seeing live music. Brittany Spanos, Andy Greene, and Rob Sheffield join host Brian Hiatt for the episode, which touches on performances by Stevie Wonder, Cher, Bruce Springsteen, Harry Styles, Fleetwood Mac, LL Cool J, the Jesus Lizard, and beyond. The panel also discusses the fallout for the concert industry and artists, as well as live music’s cloudy future.

To hear the entire episode right now, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Last week on Rolling Stone Music Now, we honored the late John Prine and Bill Withers.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out two years’ worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Ice Cube, Neil Young, the National, Questlove, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Alicia Keys, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr., and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates, and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast live from SiriusXM’s studios on Volume, channel 106.