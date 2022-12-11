Inside Our Picks for 2022’s 50 Best Albums

Spanning myriad genres — from superstar pop, hip-hop, and Afropop, to indie-rock, K-pop, reggaeton, R&B, and reggae — Rolling Stone‘s list of the Top 100 albums of 2022 may well be our most musically diverse year-end round-up ever. In the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, we zero in on that list’s Top 50, discussing each album, playing music samples, and more.

Julyssa Lopez, Brittany Spanos, Andre Gee, and Simon Vozick-Levinson join host Brian Hiatt for the conversation, which counts down from Sasami’s hard-rock stunner Squeeze to Beyoncé’s house-infused masterpiece Renaissance. To hear the whole episode, listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify or press play above.

