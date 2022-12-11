fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Sound Decisions

Inside Our Picks for 2022’s 50 Best Albums

From Bad Bunny to Beyoncé and J-Hope to Taylor Swift, we explain how we picked the top albums of this year
Bad Bunny, Beyonce, Taylor Swift Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S./Getty Images; Gotham/WireImage

Spanning myriad genres — from superstar pop, hip-hop, and Afropop, to indie-rock, K-pop, reggaeton, R&B, and reggae — Rolling Stone‘s list of the Top 100 albums of 2022 may well be our most musically diverse year-end round-up ever. In the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, we zero in on that list’s Top 50, discussing each album, playing music samples, and more.

Trending

Julyssa Lopez, Brittany Spanos, Andre Gee, and Simon Vozick-Levinson join host Brian Hiatt for the conversation, which counts down from Sasami’s hard-rock stunner Squeeze to Beyoncé’s house-infused masterpiece Renaissance. To hear the whole episode, listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify or press play above.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on Apple Podcasts or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts). Check out six years’ worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Mariah Carey, Halsey, Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Rick Ross, Alicia Keys, the National, Ice Cube, Taylor Hawkins, Willow, Keith Richards, Robert Plant, Dua Lipa, Questlove, Killer Mike, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Liam Gallagher, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, John Legend, Donald Fagen, Charlie Puth, Phil Collins, Justin Townes Earle, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Eddie Van Halen, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr., and many others. Plus, there are dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates, and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers’ and ‘Look Who's Talking’ Star, Dies at 71

Patty Jenkins' ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Not Moving Forward as DC Movies Hit Turning Point (Exclusive)

11,000-Year-Old Carving of Man Holding His Penis, Surrounded by Leopards, Is Oldest-Known Depiction of a Narrative Scene

Denise Richards Finds Her Light in Stunning Sheer Black Lingerie Snapshots

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad