Coi Leray, RM, Metallica and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Looking for the week's best new music? Check out our weekly playlist
Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week we’ve got a highlight from the debut album by RM of BTS, as well as new singles from Coi Leroy, 100 Gecs, and Metallica. Check out the list, or cue it up on Spotify below. 

Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky & Takeoff, “Feel The Fiyaaaah” (youtube)

Babyface Ray, “Waves on Every Chain” (youtube)

RM and youjeen, “Wild Flower” (youtube)

Coi Leray, “Players” (youtube)

A$AP Rocky, “Shittin Me” (youtube)

100 Gecs feat. Skrillez, “Torture Me” (youtube)

Popcaan feat. Tone Stith, “Next to Me”

Kam Franklin, “A Bitch Didn’t Listen” (youtube)

Metallica, “Lux Aeterna” (youtube)

Alexander 23 feat. Laufey, “Ain’t Christmas” (youtube)

Troye Sivan, PNAU, “You Know What I Need” (youtube)

Samanta Sánchez, “Noche Fría” (youtube)

Precious, “Voices” (youtube)

La Santa Cecilia, “El Andariego” (youtube)

EarthGang and Mike Dimes, “Touch Grass Freestyle” (SoundCloud)

