Rihanna, Jin, Rauw Alejandro and All The Songs You Need To Know This Week

We’ve reinvented our Songs You Need to Know franchise as a weekly playlist of the best new music — featuring the week’s biggest new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week we’ve got the feverishly awaited return of Rihanna, as well as must-hear new songs from Jin of BTS, SZA, Chloe Bailey, and more. Check out the playlist below, or cue it up on Spotify.

Rihanna, “Lift Me Up” (youtube)

Jin, “The Astronaut” (youtube)

Chloe feat. Latto, “For the Night” (youtube)

Rauw Alejandro, “DIME QUIÉN????” (youtube)

SZA, “Shirt” (youtube)

Ice Spice, “Bikini Bottom” (youtube)

Juice WRLD, “In My Head” (youtube)

Polo G, “Bag Talk” (youtube)

Baby Keem, “highway 95” (youtube)

Iggy Pop, “Frenzy” (youtube)

Smino feat. Lil Uzi Vert, “Pudgy” (youtube)

Trippie Redd, feat. Don Toliver, “It Ain’t Safe” (youtube)

Wild Things, “Does Your Mother Know” (youtube)

King Tuff, “Smalltown Stardust” (youtube)

White Reaper, “Pages” (youtube)

Chappell Roan, “Casual” (youtube)

Beach Boys, “Carry Me Home” (youtube)

Holly Humberstone, “Can You Afford To Lose Me?” (youtube)

Martha, “Irreversible Motion” (youtube)

Jesse Lafser, “Motorcycle”

Ceci Bastida, “No Tengas Miedo,” (Spotify)

Elizabeth Cook, ‘Everybody Wants to Rule the World” (youtube)

Jaboukie, “Rockwhyler” (youtube)