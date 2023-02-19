Was Rihanna’s Halftime Performance Classic or Low-Energy?

With no superstar guests or costume changes, Rihanna’s long-awaited, hit-packed comeback at last week’s Super Bowl Halftime Show relied entirely on her own music — and her singular stage presence and swagger. And as always, the performance, complete with an understated pregnancy reveal, prompted endless online discourse.

In the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, Tomás Mier — who liked the show, but saw it as a low-energy letdown compared to halftime spectacles from Lady Gaga and Katy Perry — debates its merits with Mankaprr Conteh, who saw it as a triumphant, high-gloss expansion of Rihanna’s signature performance style. (To hear the episode, press play above, or find it here at the podcast provider of your choice.)

The discussion also touches on the future of the Super Bowl Halftime Show — will Bad Bunny ever play it? Are Taylor Swift, Drake, and Ariana Grande next?

Also in the episode, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. responds to criticism of this year’s Grammy ceremony in an interview with host Brian Hiatt.

