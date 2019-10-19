 Remembering the Cars’ Ric Ocasek on Rolling Stone Podcast – Rolling Stone
The Life and Music of Ric Ocasek: Listen to Our New Podcast

Rolling Stone Music Now podcast features Ric Ocasek — plus, a celebration of Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter

Brian Hiatt

Ric Ocasek of The Cars performs at The Omni Coliseum in Atlanta Georgia October 16, 1980.

A recent episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast tells the story of the CarsRic Ocasek, who went from struggling folk musician to MTV hit-maker to go-to alt-rock producer. David Browne joins host Brian Hiatt to share details from his reporting on Ocasek, who died in September at the age of 75. They look back at the rise of the Cars, Ocasek’s collaborations with Weezer and more.

The episode also takes time to pay tribute to Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter, who also died in September, at age 78. Browne, the author of So Many Roads: The Life and Times of the Grateful Dead, looks back at his memorable interviews with Hunter.

To hear the entire discussion, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out two years worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Ice Cube, Neil Young, the National, Questlove, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Alicia Keys, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr. and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast live from SiriusXM’s studios on Volume, channel 106.

