Why Are Rage Against the Machine Really Getting Back Together?

In a new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Brittany Spanos and Andy Greene join host Brian Hiatt for a discussion of a trio of just-announced band reunions: Rage Against the Machine, My Chemical Romance, and the Black Crowes. They spend a good portion of the episode debating the real reasons behind Rage’s reunion – is it just a nostalgia play, or are they drawn by the irresistible symbolism of a key election year? After trying to understand how Chris and Rich Robinson of the Black Crowes overcame their animus, the panel goes on to discuss the importance of My Chemical Romance, and plays audio from Rolling Stone’s last interview with that band.

To hear the entire interview, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out two years worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Ice Cube, Neil Young, the National, Questlove, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Alicia Keys, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, the Pixies, Billy Idol, Tom Petty, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr. and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast live from SiriusXM’s studios on Volume, channel 106.