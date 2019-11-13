 Why Rage Against the Machine Really Are Reuniting in 2020 – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Kristen Stewart Faces Down the FBI as Jean Seberg in New Trailer Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music Features

Why Are Rage Against the Machine Really Getting Back Together?

Rolling Stone Music Now podcast looks at the latest batch of rock reunions

By
Brian Hiatt

Reporter

Brian Hiatt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rage Against The Machine, portrait, Pinkpop, Landgraaf, Netherlands, 27th May 1996. (Photo by Niels van Iperen/Getty Images)

Rage Against The Machine, 1996

Niels van Iperen/Getty Image

In a new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Brittany Spanos and Andy Greene join host Brian Hiatt for a discussion of a trio of just-announced band reunions: Rage Against the Machine, My Chemical Romance, and the Black Crowes. They spend a good portion of the episode debating the real reasons behind Rage’s reunion – is it just a nostalgia play, or are they drawn by the irresistible symbolism of a key election year? After trying to understand how Chris and Rich Robinson of the Black Crowes overcame their animus, the panel goes on to discuss the importance of My Chemical Romance, and plays audio from Rolling Stone’s last interview with that band.

To hear the entire interview, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out two years worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Ice Cube, Neil Young, the National, Questlove, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Alicia Keys, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, the Pixies, Billy Idol, Tom Petty, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr. and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast live from SiriusXM’s studios on Volume, channel 106.

 

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.