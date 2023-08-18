×
Quavo, Usher, Reneé Rapp and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Looking for the week's best new music? Check out our Songs You Need to Know playlist
Rapper Quavo attends Rocket Power Album Pop Up Shop at Good Times Atlanta on August 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Prince Williams/WireImage

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, Quavo honors the late Takeoff with a posthumous feature, Usher ups the jealousy ante in new song, and Reneé Rapp captures the plight of queer girls with pop perfection. Plus, new tracks from Anitta, Maluma, Addison Rae and Charli XCX.

Quavo feat. Takeoff, “Patty Cake” (YouTube)

Usher, “Boyfriend” (YouTube)

Reneé Rapp, “Pretty Girls” (YouTube)

Anitta, “Casi, Casi” (YouTube

Maluma  and Carin Leon, “Según Quién” (YouTube)

Addison Rae feat. Charli XCX, “2 Die 4” (YouTube

Davido feat. Musa Keys, “Unavailable [Latto remix]” (YouTube)

Jon Batiste feat. Lil Wayne, “Uneasy” (YouTube)

Mike WiLL Made-It feat. Lil Uzi Vert, “Blood Moon” (YouTube)

Lil Durk, “F*ck You Thought” (YouTube)

Rich The Kid feat. Luh Tyler, “Big Pimpin’” (YouTube)

Charlie Puth, “Lipstick” (YouTube)

Jesse Reyez feat. Miguel, “Jeans” (YouTube)

Steve Aoki feat. Akon, “Locked Up” (YouTube)

The National, “Alphabet City” (YouTube)

Dolly Parton feat. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, “Let It Be” (YouTube)

Hozier feat. Brandi Carlile, “Damage Gets Done” (YouTube)

Cautious Clay and Julian Lange, “Unfinished House” (YouTube)

Mapache, “Sammy Boy” (YouTube)

Grace Potter, “Masterpiece” (YouTube)

Rhiannon Giddens, “Too Little, Too Late, Too Bad” (YouTube)

Carlos Vives feat. Juanes, “Las Mujeres” (YouTube)

RBD, “Cerquita De Ti” (YouTube)

Slayyyter, “Erotic Electronic”(YouTube)

Del Water Gap, “Losing You” (YouTube)

Sadie Jean, “16” (YouTube)

Madison Beer, “Spinnin” (YouTube)

Fifty Fifty feat. Sabrina Carptenter, “Cupid [Twin Ver.]” (YouTube)

Death Cab for Cutie, “An Arrow in the Wall” (YouTube)

Jessie Colter, “Standing on the Edge of Forever” (YouTube)

Rett Madison, “Fortune Teller” (YouTube)

Stephen Wilson Jr., “Patches” (YouTube)

Rival Sons, “Sweet Life” (YouTube)

Mýa feat. Bounty Killer, “Whine” (YouTube)

Sech, “Tus Labios” (YouTube)

