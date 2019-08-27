 Rolling Stone Podcast: Stories of Migos, Lil Baby and Lil Yachy – Rolling Stone
Hear Untold Stories of the Rise of Migos, Lil Baby and More

Rolling Stone Music Now features Quality Control co-founders Coach K and Pee on the story of their label

Brian Hiatt

Reporter

Quavo and Takeoff of MigosWireless Festival, Finsbury Park, London, UK - 05 Jul 2019

Quavo and Takeoff of Migos

Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock

When Quality Control co-founders Pee and Coach K watched the new Showtime documentary Hitsville, which tracks the rise of Motown Records, they were struck by the similarities to their own story. Over the last few years, they’ve proved it’s still possible for a little record label to shake the culture, bringing the world Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, and many others. Coach K and Pee — who just released new compilation album, Control the Streets Vol. 2 joined host Brian Hiatt for an episode of our podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, to tell the entire story of Quality Control, from the long path of breaking Migos (including having Drake jump on “Versace” and leaking “Bad and Bougie”) to guiding Lil Baby from a non-rapper to a hit artist.

To hear the entire discussion, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts).

