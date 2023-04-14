Post Malone, SZA, Doja Cat, And All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, the first release of the year from Post Malone, Kelly Clarkson teases her highly anticipated album Chemistry, Doja Cat adds to the narrative in a remix with SZA, and some punky fun from The Linda Lindas.

Post Malone, “Chemical” (YouTube)

Kelly Clarkson, “Mine” (YouTube)

Jorja Smith, “Try Me” (YouTube)

SZA feat. Doja Cat, “Kill Bill” (YouTube)

Fivio Foreign, “Hot Sauce” (YouTube)

Ice Spice feat. Nicki Minaj, “Princess Diana” (YouTube)

Diplo feat. Sturgill Simpson, Dove Cameron, and Johnny Blue Skies, “Use Me” (YouTube)

Kenia OS feat. Gera MX, “Rumores” (YouTube)

The Linda Lindas, “Too Many Things” (YouTube)

Metallica, “Too Far Gone” (YouTube)

Esteman, “Despertar” (YouTube)

Jessie Ware, “Begin Again” (YouTube)

Gloss Up, “La La” (YouTube)

Magdalena Bay, “Top Dog” (Youtube)

Dominic Fike, “Dancing In The Courthouse” (YouTube)

Marshmello and Farruko, “Esta Vida” (YouTube)

Speedy Ortiz, “Scabs” (YouTube)

Zora feat. Destiny Spike, “The Bitch Is Back” (press) (Bandcamp)

Flasher, “Eastern Avenue” (YouTube)

K. Campbell, “Neil & Joni” (YouTube)

Dylan Conrique, “Pieces” (YouTube)

SUM SUN, “Sippin’ Serotonin” (YouTube)

Caloncho feat. Cuco, “Medusa” (YouTube)

Conexión Divina feat. Gabito Ballesteros, “Paso a Pasito” (YouTube)

Shenseea, “Curious” (YouTube)

Voila, “Playing Dead” (YouTube)

Juanes, “Ojalá” (YouTube)

La Santa Cecilia, “Me Estoy Volviendo Loca” (YouTube)

DAWN, “Dear My Light” (YouTube)

Gabe Lee, “Even Jesus Got the Blues” (YouTube)

NJOMZA, “Emotional” (YouTube)

maxime, "wedgie" (YouTube)

Parker Millsap with Gillian Welch, “Wilderness Within You” (YouTube)

Sam Short, “Hooked” (YouTube)