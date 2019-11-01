Porsche and Rolling Stone Present the 911 Experience: A Timeless House Party

On Wednesday, October 16th, Porsche and Rolling Stone hosted a classic house party with a twist. Taking place at New York City’s Terminal 5, The 911 Experience: A Timeless House Party brought our two iconic brands together to celebrate the launch of the eighth generation of the Porsche 911.

From the 1960s to the 2000s, each room across the three-level venue was decked out with decade-specific memorabilia, interior design and more, taking guests back in time through the past generations of each of our brands.

Starting in the 1960s, guests made their way through the den where they could interact with a dapper office space complete with an image of the iconic 1968 911 E2.0 Targa behind the desk and limited-edition model cars placed on the bookshelves. Guests then moved into the sitting area and game room complete with authentic board games and posters from the decade. In the 1970s, guests enjoyed old-school cocktails, card games, vintage issues of Rolling Stone and an era-appropriate living room complete with wall-to-wall orange shag carpeting. Attendees were also able to take a closer look at memorabilia like a 1972 Black Chrono 1 Mario Andretti Watch, and limited-edition Porsche Design sunglasses that were worn on a cover of Rolling Stone. As guests made their way to the 1980s bedroom, they were met with throwback beats from DJ Suga Ray, who spun live from behind the room’s bunk bed. The bedroom was also decked out with old-school video games and memorabilia like throwback Porsche posters and remote-controlled 911 models, plus iconic Rolling Stone covers adorning the walls. Following the 1980s, guests made their way to the 1990s kitchen that was overflowing with our favorite childhood snacks (plus some adult cocktails) and a Premium Line of Porsche Design small appliances. Finally, fans made their way downstairs through the 2000s garage, which was packed with vintage 911 sports cars from each decade since the 1960s, plus posters from the brand’s current campaign, all leading to the reveal of the brand-new 911, which flanked each side of the VIP carpet. The event culminated with a special performance by Australian indie duo Atlas Genius.