How Ariana Grande Dominated Pop Music in 2018

Brittany Spanos and Rob Sheffield stopped by our SiriusXM studio for a recent episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, which takes a wide-ranging look back at an odd year in pop — which was, in large part, a year of Ariana Grande. Sheffield calls Grande’s “Thank U, Next” one of the best break-up songs of all time (and half-jokingly compares it to John Lennon’s solo debut), and the panel discusses Grande’s skill at navigating the current media environment with a nimbleness that’s more like a rapper than a traditional pop star.

The episode also touches on the rise of Camila Cabello, who built brilliantly on the success of “Havana.” Also under discussion: Carly Rae Jepsen, Lana Del Rey, Hayley Kiyoko, Taylor Swift, the unexpectedly widespread influence of John Mayer on young male pop singer/songwriters, the burgeoning trend of “self-care pop,” the greatness of Kacey Musgraves (both on her Golden Hour record and on tour with Harry Styles), the return of Mariah Carey, the unexpected quality of Rita Ora’s new album and much more.

To hear the whole discussion, press play below

