What Are 2019’s Best Albums So Far?

From Carly Rae Jepsen and Lizzo to Bruce Springsteen, Vampire Weekend and Billie Eilish, the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now podcast takes a look taste of 2019’s best albums so far. Rob Sheffield, Brittany Spanos, and Jon Dolan join host Brian Hiatt to take a look at the year in music and share some personal picks.

To hear the entire episode, press play above or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Here’s the full list of albums mentioned on the episode: Lizzo’s ebullient breakthrough Cuz I Love You, Billie Eilish’s smash When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Sharon Van Etten’s synth-y detour Remind Me Tomorrow, Philadelphia punk band’s Mannequin Pussy’s turn toward songcraft on Patience, Carly Rae Jepsen’s strong Emotion follow-up Dedicated, indie-rocker Stef Chura’s hook-laden Midnight, Bruce Springsteen’s solo LP Western Stars, Priests’ politically charged The Seduction of Kansas, Stephen Malkmus’ electronic experiment Groove Denied, Tyler the Creator’s assured, melodic Igor, Jenny Lewis’ gorgeous On the Line, Solange’s atmospheric When I Get Home, Maren Morris’ super-eclectic Girl, and the self-titled debut by Better Oblivion Community Center (which teams Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers)

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out two years worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Ice Cube, Neil Young, the National, Questlove, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Alicia Keys, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr. and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast live from SiriusXM’s studios on Volume, channel 106.