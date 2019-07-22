×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1329: Halsey
Read Next See Daveed Diggs in First 'Snowpiercer' TV Adaptation Trailer Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music Features

What Are 2019’s Best Albums So Far?

We breakdown of 2019’s best albums so far — from Lizzo and Billie Eilish to Bruce Springsteen — on our podcast

By
Brian Hiatt

Reporter

Brian Hiatt's Most Recent Stories

View All

Monika Mogi; Luke Gilford; Danny Clinch

From Carly Rae Jepsen and Lizzo to Bruce Springsteen, Vampire Weekend and Billie Eilish, the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now podcast takes a look taste of 2019’s best albums so far. Rob Sheffield, Brittany Spanos, and Jon Dolan join host Brian Hiatt to take a look at the year in music and share some personal picks.

To hear the entire episode, press play above or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Here’s the full list of albums mentioned on the episode: Lizzo’s ebullient breakthrough Cuz I Love You, Billie Eilish’s smash When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Sharon Van Etten’s synth-y detour Remind Me Tomorrow, Philadelphia punk band’s Mannequin Pussy’s turn toward songcraft on Patience, Carly Rae Jepsen’s strong Emotion follow-up Dedicated, indie-rocker Stef Chura’s hook-laden Midnight,  Bruce Springsteen’s solo LP Western Stars, Priests’ politically charged The Seduction of Kansas, Stephen Malkmus’ electronic experiment Groove Denied, Tyler the Creator’s assured, melodic Igor, Jenny Lewis’ gorgeous On the Line, Solange’s atmospheric When I Get Home, Maren Morris’ super-eclectic Girl, and the self-titled debut by Better Oblivion Community Center (which teams Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers)

Related

Tyler, the Creator Talks 'Igor,' Wanting to Work with Billie Eilish
Listen to Duff McKagan: The Rolling Stone Interview

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out two years worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Ice Cube, Neil Young, the National, Questlove, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Alicia Keys, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr. and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast live from SiriusXM’s studios on Volume, channel 106.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1329: Halsey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad