Hear Pete Townshend on the Who’s Past and Future

A recent episode of Rolling Stone Music Now spotlights lengthy segments of Andy Greene’s brand-new interview with the Who’s Pete Townshend, conducted in the rock legend’s London home. Townshend explains why he’s recorded demos for the first Who album since 2006’s Endless Wire, details the band’s plans for an orchestral tour this year, gets into why the Who never really intended their 1982 “farewell tour” to be an actual goodbye and breaks down the difficulties of communicating with Roger Daltrey.

Townshend acknowledges that he and Daltrey frequently consider performing relatively obscure songs from albums like The Who Sell Out and The Who by Numbers, but rarely end up doing so. “We are very tempted and we rehearse them often,” Townshend tells Greene. “A few years ago we rehearsed 45 songs and when it got to actually doing the shows, we tried to play them. The fans like it, but funnily enough a lot of the people who come to see The Who now aren’t hard core fans; they don’t know the music that well. They’re coming to see us before we drop dead or they’re coming to see us because of our reputation. Or they’re coming out of curiosity. So they don’t necessarily know the music.”

To hear the whole discussion, press play above or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

