Paul Banks: My Style

With their post-punk look — black suits, boots and skinny ties — Interpol were the most stylish band of the early-2000s New York rock boom. That’s still true, but these days frontman Paul Banks prefers more casual looks offstage, mixing vintage finds with high-end streetwear from brands like Y-3.

“It’s just about fun for me — it’s never about flaunting anything,” says Banks. Interpol just released their sixth album, Marauder, which adds some surprisingly musical textures to their lovably gloomy sound, and are still on a high from a 15th-anniversary tour celebrating their 2002 debut. “I don’t know if everyone is cut out for this business super-long-term,” Banks says. “Fortunately, we still get along and inspire each other.”

1. Gloves from Winning Boxing Gear. “They’re like the Rolls-Royce of boxing equipment,” says Banks.

2. A bomber jacket by RZA’s clothing line, 36 Chambers.

3. Critter and Guitari loop for making samples on the go.

4. Fred Segal leather boots.

5. Vintage typewriter: “An ornament you buy in hopes of inspiring yourself.”

6. NOAH suede boat shoes.

7. Y-3 limited-edition sweatshirt.

8. Concealed-sword cane he displays in his house: “It’s just super-

badass.”

9. Duncan yo-yo: “I almost quit smoking. It was going to be my hilarious new affect.”

10. Cuban link chain: “I wanted what Michael Jordan wore in the early days.”

11. A classic Real Tube Overdrive pedal.

12. Vintage Italian sunglasses: “I bought them for Coachella.”

13. White sunglasses.