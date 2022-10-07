fbpixel
Ozuna, Charlie Puth, and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Looking for the week's best new music? Check out our revamped Songs You Need to Know playlist
Ozuna at Morriña Fest 2022 in A Coruña, Spain Cristina Andina/Redferns/Getty Images

We’re reinventing our Songs You Need to Know franchise as a weekly playlist of the best new music — featuring the week’s biggest new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, we’ve got new tracks from Ozuna, Joyce Wrice, Charlie Puth, and others. Check out the list, or cue it up on Spotify below. 

Ozuna feat. Omega, “Un Lio [YouTube]

Charlie Puth, “I Don’t Think That I Like Her Anymore” [YouTube]

Joyce Wrice, “Bittersweet Goodbyes” [YouTube]

Gracie Abrams, “Difficult” [YouTube]

Sadie Jean,  “Locksmith” [YouTube]

G Herbo, “FWM” [YouTube]

Courtney Marie Andrews, “Let Her Go” [YouTube]

Quavo and Takeoff, “Bars Into Captions” [YouTube]

Bonny Light Horseman, “Someone to Weep for Me”  [YouTube]

H.C. McEntire, “Soft Crook” [YouTube]

Thuy, “Girls Like Me Don’t Cry” [YouTube]

Bad Gyal, “Sin Carne” [YouTube]

Alvvays, “Pomeranian Spinster” [YouTube]

Mergui, “Paradise” [YouTube]

Iggy Pop, “You Want It Darker” [YouTube]

