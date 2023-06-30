Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Uzi Vert, Tainy and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, Olivia Rodrigo returns with a biting single, Lil Uzi Vert leans into his metal influences, and Tainy enlists all the best of reggaeton for a star-studded debut.

Olivia Rodrigo, “vampire” (YouTube)

Lil Uzi Vert feat. Bring Me the Horizon, “Werewolf” (YouTube)

Young Thug feat JUICE WRLD and Nicki Minaj, “Money” (YouTube)

Tainy feat. Daddy Yankee, Feid, Sech, “LA BABY” (YouTube)

Alok and Ava Max, “Car Keys” (YouTube)

Paris Hilton, “Hot One” (YouTube)

Del Water Gap, “All We Ever Do Is Talk” (YouTube)

Charli XCX, “Speed Drive” (YouTube)

Bonnie McKee, “Slay” (YouTube)

The Japanese House, “Touching Yourself” (YouTube)

Blur, “St. Charles Square” (YouTube)

SHINee, “HARD” (YouTube)

Blonde Redhead, “Melody Experiment” (YouTube)

Daneshevskaya, “Somewhere in the Middle” (YouTube)

Bryan Chase feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, “2U” (YouTube)

Fall Out Boy, “We Didn’t Start the Fire” (YouTube)

Sampha, “Spirit 2.0” (YouTube)

Becky G feat. Gabito Ballesteros, “La Nena” (YouTube)

Eric Nam, “”House on a Hill” (YouTube)

Joanna Sternberg, “Stockholm Syndrome” (YouTube)

Lucinda Williams, “Rock N Roll Heart” (YouTube)

G Flip, “The Worst Person Alive” (YouTube)

Ralph, “1-800 HRT BRK” (YouTube)

Holly Humberstone, “Antichrist” (YouTube)

L’Impératrice and Cuco, “Heartquake” (YouTube)

Mayday Parade, “Got Me All Wrong” (YouTube)

EMM, “Delilah” (YouTube)

Agnez Mo and Ciara, “Get Loose” (YouTube)

SZNS, “Told You So” (YouTube)

Jenni Rivera, “Pedacito de Mí” (YouTube)

Mightmare, “Can’t Get What I Want” (YouTube)

XG, “GRL GVNG” (YouTube)

DannyLux, “Zafiro” (YouTube)

Stormzy, “Longevity Flow” (YouTube)

Lyrical Lemonade, Juice WRLD, Cordae, “Doomsday” (YouTube)

Luna Luna, “Solo Tú” (YouTube)

MAY-A, “Lola” (YouTube)

Southall, “Scared Money” (YouTube)