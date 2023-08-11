×
Olivia Rodrigo, Karol G, Noname and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Looking for the week's best new music? Check out our Songs You Need to Know playlist
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. It’s a big week for snarky songs inspired by exes: Olivia Rodrigo delivers a grrrl-rock banger, and Karol G pierces her exes ego. Plus, Noname releases her firstalbum in five years, Miguel teams up with Lil Yachty and V from BTS gets personal on a solo single debut.

Olivia Rodrigo, “Bad Idea, Right?” (YouTube)

Karol G, “Mi Ex Tenía Razón” (YouTube

Noname ft. Ayoni, “Boom Boom” (YouTube)

Miguel ft. Lil Yachty, “Number 9” (YouTube)

Carrie Underwood, “Give Her That” (YouTube)

Tove Lo, “Elevator Eyes” (YouTube)

V, “Love Me Again” (YouTube)

Kelsea Ballerini, “How Do I Do This?” (YouTube)

EST Gee, Yo Gotti, “A Moment With Gotti” (YouTube)

Ian Sweet, “Your Spit” (YouTube)

Fred Again.., Obongjayar, “adore u” (YouTube)

Turnstile, BADBADNOTGOOD, “Underwater Boi” (YouTube)

The Hives, “Two Kinds of Trouble” (YouTube)

Bonnie McKee, “Hot City” (YouTube)

Chappell Roan, “Hot to Go!” (YouTube)

Claire Rosinkranz, “Pools & Palm Trees” (YouTube)

UMI, “happy im” (YouTube)

Daniel Seavey, “Give It a Week” (YouTube)

The Band Camino, “Novocaine” (YouTube)

Neck Deep, “Take Me With You” (YouTube)

Berhana, “Like a Habit” (YouTube)

Pink Sweat$, “Stay Alive” (YouTube)

Peter McPoland, “Dog” (YouTube)

Reason, “Gina! (August Alsina)” (YouTube)

Al Menne, “Grandma’s Garden” (YouTube)

Dogstar, “Breach” (YouTube)

Slowdive, “The Slab” (YouTube)

Hurry, “Parallel Hunting” (YouTube)

Elle Baez, “Fuego” (YouTube)

