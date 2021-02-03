Hear Our Podcast on Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ and the Best Debut Singles Ever

At least for anyone not closely tracking the stars of Disney’s awesomely titled High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Olivia Rodrigo’s smash single “Drivers License” seemed to come out of nowhere. In the latest episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Brittany Spanos and Rob Sheffield join host Brian Hiatt to explore the song’s teen-angst power, its gossipy possible origins, and how it reveals the overwhelming influence of Taylor Swift (and Lorde) on a new generation of artists. The episode also digs into some of the greatest debut singles of all time, from Britney Spears to Beck to New Edition and beyond.

To hear the entire episode, press play below, or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out three years’ worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Neil Young, Alicia Keys, Phoebe Bridgers, the National, Ice Cube, Dua Lipa, Questlove, Killer Mike, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Liam Gallagher, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, John Legend, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Justin Townes Earle, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Eddie Van Halen, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr., and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates, and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast on SiriusXM’s Volume, channel 106.