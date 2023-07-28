Offset and Cardi B, Travis Scott, Mitski, and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week
Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, rap’s favorite couple, Offset and Cardi B, address the drama; Travis Scott delivers a deluge of star-studded tracks; Mitski returns with a reflective hymn; and Gucci Mane gets in on the summer’s hottest cinematic experience. Plus, new music from Post Malone, Carly Rae Jepsen, and more.
Offset feat. Cardi B, “Jealousy” (YouTube)
Travis Scott, “Meltdown” (YouTube)
Post Malone, “Novacandy” (YouTube)
Gucci Mane, “Woppenheimer” (YouTube)
Carly Rae Jepsen, “Psychedelic Switch” (YouTube)
Mitski, “Bug Like an Angel” (YouTube)
Saweetie, YG and Tyga, “Birthday” (YouTube)
Jay Wheeler, Anuel AA, Bryant Myers, “Pacto” (Remix) (YouTube)
Maluma and Blessd, “El Reloj” (YouTube)
NLE Choppa, “It’s Getting Hot” (YouTube)
Holly Humberstone feat. d4vd, “Superbloodmoon” (YouTube)
Chrissy Chlapecka, “Brat” (YouTube)
Darell, Nicky Jam, Wisín, Luar La L, “Wait Deh Man” (YouTube)
Immasoul, “La Culpa” (YouTube)
Gia Woods, “Elevation” (YouTube)
Le Coco, “A.S.D.A.” (YouTube)
Jhayco, Holanda (YouTube)
Shamir, “The Beginning” (YouTube)
Between Friends, “Haircut” (YouTube)
Ethan Tasch, “Whattaya Say” (YouTube)
Morgan Saint, “Did You Lose Your Heart” (YouTube)
Tyler Childers, “In Your Love” (YouTube)
Bethany Cosentino, “Natural Disaster” (YouTube)
Gay Meat, “Lychee Ice” (YouTube)
Patio, “Sixpence” (YouTube)
Rubio, “Lo Que No Hablas” (YouTube)
Be Your Own Pet, “Big Trouble” (YouTube)
The Kills, “New York” (YouTube)
Monsta X’s Shownu and Hyungwon “Love Me a Little” (YouTube)
Cinema Hearts, “Fender Factory” (YouTube)
Anyma, “Syren” (YouTube)
Romy, “The Sea” (YouTube)
Searows, “Older” (YouTube)
Rmand, “En Otra Vida” (YouTube)
Ocean x KungFu, “Lay It Down”(YouTube)