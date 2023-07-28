fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?

Offset and Cardi B, Travis Scott, Mitski, and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Looking for the week's best new music? Check out our Songs You Need to Know playlist
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JULY 22: Travis Scott performs at E11EVEN Miami on July 22, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)
Travis Scott returns with 'Meltdown' Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, rap’s favorite couple, Offset and Cardi B, address the drama; Travis Scott delivers a deluge of star-studded tracks; Mitski returns with a reflective hymn; and Gucci Mane gets in on the summer’s hottest cinematic experience. Plus, new music from Post Malone, Carly Rae Jepsen, and more.

Offset feat. Cardi B, “Jealousy” (YouTube)

Travis Scott, “Meltdown” (YouTube)

Post Malone, “Novacandy” (YouTube)

Gucci Mane, “Woppenheimer” (YouTube)

Carly Rae Jepsen, “Psychedelic Switch” (YouTube)

Mitski, “Bug Like an Angel” (YouTube)

Saweetie, YG and Tyga,  “Birthday” (YouTube)

Jay Wheeler, Anuel AA, Bryant Myers, “Pacto” (Remix) (YouTube)

Maluma and Blessd, “El Reloj” (YouTube)

Burna Boy, “Big 7” (YouTube)

Chika, “Prodigy” (YouTube)

NLE Choppa, “It’s Getting Hot” (YouTube)

Holly Humberstone feat. d4vd, “Superbloodmoon” (YouTube)

Chrissy Chlapecka, “Brat” (YouTube)

Darell, Nicky Jam, Wisín, Luar La L, “Wait Deh Man” (YouTube)

Immasoul, “La Culpa” (YouTube)

Gia Woods, “Elevation” (YouTube)

Le Coco, “A.S.D.A.” (YouTube)

Jhayco, Holanda (YouTube)

Shamir, “The Beginning” (YouTube)

Between Friends, “Haircut” (YouTube)

Ethan Tasch, “Whattaya Say” (YouTube)

Morgan Saint, “Did You Lose Your Heart” (YouTube)

Tyler Childers, “In Your Love” (YouTube)

Bethany Cosentino, “Natural Disaster” (YouTube)

Gay Meat, “Lychee Ice” (YouTube)

Patio, “Sixpence” (YouTube)

Rubio, “Lo Que No Hablas” (YouTube)

Be Your Own Pet, “Big Trouble” (YouTube)

The Kills, “New York” (YouTube)

Monsta X’s Shownu and Hyungwon “Love Me a Little” (YouTube)

Cinema Hearts, “Fender Factory” (YouTube)

Anyma, “Syren” (YouTube)

Romy, “The Sea” (YouTube)

Searows, “Older” (YouTube)

Trending

Rmand, “En Otra Vida” (YouTube)

Ocean x KungFu, “Lay It Down”(YouTube)

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Box Office: 'Barbie' Opens to Record-Setting $155 Million, 'Oppenheimer' Shatters Expectations With $80 Million Debut

Box Office Stunner: 'Barbie' Opens to Staggering $162M, 'Oppenheimer' Snags $82.4M

Melania Trump’s Latest Controversial Venture May Find Her in Hot Water With NASA

Doja Cat Tells Fans She Doesn't Love Them, Disdains "Kittenz" Fan Club Nickname

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad