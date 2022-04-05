 Obongjayar, 'Tinko Tinko': Song You Need to Know - Rolling Stone
Obongjayar Gets a New Outlook on ‘Tinko Tinko (Don’t Play Me For A Fool)’

The London-based, Nigeria-born artist takes on the viewpoint of a hurt partner in a deceptively upbeat Song You Need to Know

Obongjayar, a London-based, Nigeria-born music maker influenced by afrobeat, soul and hip-hop, is thinking about things from the inside-out on his recent single “Tinko Tinko (Don’t Play Me For A Fool).” After a quick and romantic EP with popular Afrobeats producer Sarz last year, Obongjayar’s upcoming debut album, Some Nights I Dream Of Doors (May 13) thinks about the boundary between the present and future opportunities, looking for truth on either side.

 On “Tinko Tinko,” a single from the album, the singer writes from the perspective of a past lover, questioning the fate of the doomed relationship. The song’s video similarly inverts perspective, with  Obongjayar playing a worker watching himself on the web, watching others watch himself on the web, and who we then see watching these videos though the interior of the computer. The kaleidoscopic beat is thick with groovy layers, but light with delicate guitar runs and dreamy synths. It’s danceability gives Obongjayar’s new vantage point more confidence than sadness. “Am I asking too much of you, my baby?” he croons in falsetto. “Tell me straight, I can take it.”

