Normani Signs New Management: ‘New Music on the Horizon’

Normani has a new management team and upcoming music on the way.

Rolling Stone has learned that the former Fifth Harmony member is now being managed by Brandon Creed (Charli XCX, Troye Sivan) and Lydia Asrat (Coco Jones, others) after splitting from S10 Entertainment’s Brandon Silverstein in May.

“With new music on the horizon, and Asrat and Creed now at the helm of her musical career, she and the rest of her team are extremely excited to embark on this new chapter and partnership,” a rep for Normani tells Rolling Stone. “She wishes Silverstein all the best.”

The news comes just weeks after Creed announced the launch of his own management company, Good World Management, after six years under Jeffrey and Irving Azoff’s Full Stop Management. Creed’s roster at Good World includes Mark Ronson alongside Sivan and Charli XCX, among others.

For her part, Asrat — who was named Forbes’ 30 under 30 in 2022 and co-managed and A&R’d Doja Cat from 2017 until March 2022 — now manages Coco Jones and several other artists under her 10Q Management company. She also runs a joint venture publishing company called Lost + Found.

Normani joins Anitta in leaving Silverstein’s S10 Entertainment in recent months. Silverstein is credited for helping break the Brazilian pop star, who signed to Republic Records in June, into the mainstream. Silverstein recently brought on Myke Towers to S10.

“Change is good,” Silverstein tells Rolling Stone in an email. “S10 is headed in another direction and felt like it was time for us to move on. We achieved incredible success together over seven years. We wish her nothing but the best in her future.”

Since pursuing a solo career following Fifth Harmony’s indefinite hiatus announcement in 2018, Normani has yet to release an album or full music project, releasing singles sporadically over the last several years. She joined Tinashe and Calvin Harris on “New to You” and released her single “Fair” last year, dropped “Wild Side” with Cardi B in 2021, and joined the Birds of Prey soundtrack with “Diamonds” alongside Megan Thee Stallion the year prior.

Normani, however, recently teased the release of new music in a Bose advertisement. “In terms of my career and my music, I know the wait has been extensive but it’s definitely going to be worth it,” she told Billboard in June. At the time, she gave a preview of a new single titled “Candy Paint,” which she says “allowed me to show my personality.”

“I really wanted to create a record that encompassed that and allowed my personality to shine. It’s a performance record first, which I know my fans have been waiting for, for a very long time,” she told the outlet. “It’s fun, energetic, bossy. It’s bold. It’s sassy but assertive, and yeah, I’m really excited to shoot the music video. Trending Two Teens Hitchhiked to a Concert. 50 Years Later, They Haven't Come Home Trump and His MAGA Minions Are So Patriotic That They're Celebrating America's World Cup Loss 'I Didn't Kill My Wife!' — An Oral History of 'The Fugitive' ‘Gilmore Girls’ Actors Sound Off on Netflix Over Show’s Streaming Residuals

She described her next chapter as “transformative,” adding that she’s “in the season of actually stepping into who I am called to be.”