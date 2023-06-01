The Coercive World of No Jumper’s Adam22: ‘He Exploited Me From Day One’

In August 2020, Instagram influencer Aliza Jane appeared on No Jumper, the massively popular podcast whose content bounces from hip-hop to current events to, more recently, the odd appearance by alt-right polemicists. During her episode, Jane discussed alleged sexual encounters with multiple members of the Phoenix Suns basketball team, and said R&B singer Trey Songz held her in a hotel against her will and urinated on her. Songz denied all of the allegations, but the comments went viral, causing Jane, she says, to lose her job and get kicked out of her parents’ home.

The hysteria from her appearance led No Jumper’s founder and head Adam Grandmaison, known online by his handle Adam22, to give Jane her own show. But the joy of a new gig quickly turned to disgust, Jane says, as Grandmaison allegedly sought her out to film a sex scene with his then-fiancée Lena (the couple married last weekend), asking privately and then publicly on a November 2021 livestream. She says that Grandmaison began to mistreat her on the platform after her repeated refusals. “I noticed the second I didn’t want to do a scene with him and Lena, he started trying to make me look horrible on his platform,” Jane tells Rolling Stone. “So I stopped going on after that.”

Jane wasn't alone, according to multiple women who appeared on the show and who tell Rolling Stone that they felt pressured to do sex scenes with Grandmaison and felt denigrated by him after denying his advances. Singer Erika "E.T." Perry expressed that she felt taken advantage of after Grandmaison initially refused to take down a 2019 interview where she talked about her prior sex work even after she told him that the clip was taxing on her mental health. Over the past year, personal discord between members of the No Jumper team has also made its way into the channel's content. Former co-host Nicholas Hyams, a.k.a. Lush One, tells Rolling Stone that No Jumper maintained a contentious atmosphere where "[creating] content was [prioritized] over the general well-being and sanity of the people that were on the platform." He claims that Grandmaison encouraged in-fighting by asking him to "expose" a co-worker, and by promoting content featuring the team's in-fighting. He adds that morale among Black and Jewish employees cratered when Grandmaison, who had formerly never waded into politics, began platforming hate figures like Richard Spencer and Nick Fuentes.

In a lengthy response to Rolling Stone‘s inquiries, Grandmaison denied many of the allegations against him. “The idea that I asked [Aliza] repeatedly to do porn and made her feel uncomfortable is false,” Grandmaison wrote in an email. “I never put any pressure on Aliza to shoot with us at any time. I merely asked her to since she was talking about formally entering the adult industry at that time.”

FOUNDED BY WRITER GREG Potter and other journalists, No Jumper began as a Tumblr blog in 2011 that focused primarily on indie hip-hop artists. Grandmaison, then a mainstay of the BMX scene, financed the platform after having success with his ONSOMESHIT BMX brand. Grandmaison (sans Potter) relaunched No Jumper as a YouTube channel in 2015, and began interviewing the then-burgeoning scene of so-called SoundCloud rappers. The No Jumper podcast distinguished itself in the hip-hop blogosphere by interviewing acts that many mainstream outlets were either unaware of or unwilling to cover, including XXXTentacion, Lil Pump, and Lil Peep.

Grandmaison seamlessly shifted from the BMX scene to the rap world, where his irreverence, crass sense of humor, and willingness to ask controversial questions made him a go-to interview for rappers, especially polarizing ones like XXXTentacion and 6ix9ine. Despite two sexual-assault allegations from women in Grandmaison's past (which Grandmaison has denied), No Jumper has expanded from a single show to a burgeoning empire with a series of podcasts and livestreams featuring hosts recruited by Grandmaison. (The No Jumper YouTube channel has 4.59 million subscribers, 3 million Instagram subscribers, and 1.3 million Twitter followers.)

Jane first visited the No Jumper studio, located in Burbank, California, with her friend Celina Powell, a frequent guest on the show. She says that Grandmaison invited her and Powell onto the platform “a couple [more] times” before giving them their own show, Thots Next Door. “We would just get drunk and say crazy shit, and the [shows] would always go viral,” she says. “We only had a few episodes before they canceled it just because it was based on exposing rappers or athletes, and he didn’t like the backlash that he was getting from it,” Jane says. In September 2020, controversy arose when Thots Next Door guest Slim Danger alleged that NFL star Odell Beckham “likes to get shitted on.” “He likes going viral obviously, but then people were talking about how fucked up that was of him to platform us exposing people,” Jane says.

Despite the cancellation, Jane continued to be a recurring guest on No Jumper shows. She says Grandmaison eventually began asking her to shoot a porn scene with him and Lena the Plug, on their Plug Talk show. Grandmaison explained the show’s format on a November 2021 No Jumper stream (where Jane was a guest): “Me and my girl, we sit on an orange couch, and we interview a woman, and then at the end of the episode, once we’re done interviewing her, we hook up with her,” he said.

“Part of me was like, ‘I might want to do it, but I don’t know. I feel kind of uncomfortable,’” Jane says. “So I backed out. And then he had me on [the] podcast right after I had backed out of a scene with him.” She says she was told that co-host Blu Jasmine was going to be the only one interviewing her, but Grandmaison joined in and repeatedly propositioned her to shoot a scene.

“He made the entire interview about trying to pressure me into this scene with him after I repeatedly said ‘No, no, no.’” Jane recalls. “It was really awkward. It was a whole hour of it. And I started to get really pissed off at that because I was like, ‘Bro, you just keep pressuring me. I said no, get over it.’ I feel like he only wants to do scenes with girls that he hates.” (Grandmaison called the “idea that I ‘only want to shoot with girls I hate’” “baseless,” adding, “I’ve shot hundreds of porn scenes over the last few years and haven’t had any complaints.”)

Jane says that Grandmaison and another co-host, Sharp, berated her after she denied Grandmaison the threesome. On a March 2022 episode of Sharp’s The Sharp Tank, Sharp vociferously called her out for perceived promiscuity, also telling her, “You ugly on the inside, bitch.” Jane feels like Grandmaison influenced Sharp to take a harsh tone with her. But she says that No Jumper still capitalized off of her, releasing three separate drops of T-shirts with her likeness related to her sexual encounters with pro basketball players. Jane asked to be compensated but says she received only shirts and no money. (Grandmaison admits to selling the shirts but claims that Jane “was supposed to get 50 percent of the profits but she never invoiced us for the money.”)

“In the moment, I didn’t think that it was that fucked up,” she says. “But after everything had happened, after I went on the live show, after he had used my picture and tried to make me look bad after backing out of the [threesome] scene, I was just like, ‘He was exploiting me from day one.’”

Grandmaison denies ever trying to exploit Jane. “She intentionally cultivated a sexual image for herself and made the decision to discuss her actions on the show,” he says. “I merely gave her a platform by having her on the show several times.”

Atlantic Records partnered with Grandmaison on No Jumper Records in 2018, but the label “parted ways” with him before its launch after he was accused of sexual misconduct. In March 2018, a woman named Desiree Elyda accused him of being a “serial rapist who is notorious for doxing women who speak up against him for raping them.” Elyda alleged that Grandmaison abused her and started dating her when she was 16. Soon after, one of Grandmaison’s old blog posts titled “The Desiree Story Part 1” resurfaced, which includes him writing: “She was 16, but come on man, look at her. She’s 18 or 19 in most of the pics here but she didn’t look much different at all then. If statutory rape is wrong I didn’t wanna be right.”

Adam22 and Lena the Plug in 2023.

Grandmaison acknowledged he wrote the post, but asserted that it was a “completely fabricated story” and denied the abuse. Days later, a Pitchfork report detailed allegations of “sexual misconduct and online humiliation” from two women who claimed that Grandmaison sexually assaulted them and subsequently wrote blog posts about the encounters. In response to both accusations, Grandmaison tweeted in 2018, “I’ve done plenty of stupid shit in my life. But I’ve never raped or hit a woman.”

Perry, a singer who was an American Idol contestant in 2021, agrees that Grandmaison has a penchant for pressuring women into doing porn scenes with him. (Perry says Grandmaison did not pressure her directly.) “He thought he was this modern-day Howard Stern trying to turn girls into porn stars. It’s all twisted,” she says. Perry initially went on the show with her friends Hayden Reilly and Richelle Vega in 2019. All three women claim to Rolling Stone that Grandmaison and another No Jumper staffer stopped them outside their studio and invited them to be guests on his weekly livestream.

Perry says they were fine with doing the stream to review music, but they claimed that Grandmaison deceived them and turned their visit into a podcast episode. “When I got there, it was completely different,” she says. (Grandmaison says that “the idea that I misled them in any way is false. Their appearance on the show was entirely mutual and they understood they were appearing on the YouTube channel.”) “During the interview, he was just being super creepy,” Perry says. “Basically, if you watch the first interview, you can see he’s just trying to fuck my friends and I basically the whole time.”

“I never attempted to engage in sexual relations (on or off camera) with any of them,” Grandmaison says in response. “Although the last time I saw them at a No Jumper Live Show last year, they repeatedly asked me to get them into the adult industry and I declined.”

During the 2019 interview on the show, Perry acknowledged her past as a sex worker, and immediately regretted the admission, which quickly went viral. “Automatically I was like, ‘OK, can you take this down? I’m not even on the Internet. I don’t get why this is up. I’m not famous. Can you just take down this interview?’” Perry recalls. “And he’s like, ‘Oh no, I don’t take down interviews.’ I was feeling suicidal because I’ve never endured anything like that online, where people were just giving me tons of hate like that. And he just didn’t care at all.”

“I feel like it was the fact that [Perry] even asked that made him be like, ‘Ha-ha, no, I’m not fucking doing it now because you asked me to make it down,’ like he gets off on that kind of shit,” Vega adds. (As of publication date, all of the videos featuring Perry are down.)

In Instagram DMs reviewed by Rolling Stone from last month, Grandmaison tells Perry he deleted the video but added, “Because I own the content, I’ll put it back up [right now] if you want.” He then threatened to repost Perry’s video. “I think I’m gonna put them back just to teach you to take some accountability,” he wrote, adding later, “I can have the editor make, like, ten TikToks and post them if you want.” “Generally, we don’t delete any interviews without good reason,” Grandmaison tells Rolling Stone, noting that the women made additional appearances after the 2019 episode.

Perry says the clip resurfaced in 2021 when she was an American Idol contestant, making her feel “stuck in the weird, twisted No Jumper persona. I was shamed for being a sex worker online, so I felt like I had no choice but to go back.”

The three women returned to the show in May 2021. When Perry went to the bathroom mid-interview, Vega says, Grandmaison sarcastically asked Vega and Reilly, “Are you guys confident in E.T.’s mental health?” “It just seems like a joke to him, and that’s kind of fucked up,” Vega says. “He ridicules a lot of people on there, and it’s, like, I get it. They kind of ask for it by coming on and wanting to get the clout, but these people don’t really know what they’re getting themselves into fully. I don’t know. I can’t say what’s right or wrong with that.”

Grandmaison dubbed Perry, Vega, and Reilly the “Blackout Girls” because they were intoxicated during the first interview, and the name stuck. “It was almost like we were trapped into this facade that he made, so we just felt like we might as well keep it going,” Vega says. Vega and Reilly returned to the show numerous times, even doing an episode of Plug Talk, though both say they weren’t intimate with Grandmaison or Lena.

“After he realized that we weren’t down with whatever he was trying to do, that’s where it went from praising us to talking down on us and saying we’re fried,” Reilly says.

“He knew we weren’t actually down to do porn, and all he cares about is doing porn and fucking girls,” Vega adds. “If you’re not one of the girls doing it with them and fucking, then you’re a loser-whore nobody.”

During a Nov. 29 livestream, Grandmaison joked about the “Blackout Girls” to then-co-hosts AD, Lush One, and House Phone, noting that during their initial podcast appearance, Reilly was extremely intoxicated but appeared normal after throwing up. “What’s the ethics of that?” he asked the group. “How long do you have to wait before you treat her like a chick you could potentially fuck?” The other co-hosts took turns joking about an acceptable time limit to seduce a woman after she “blacks out.”

Hayden Reilly and Richelle Vega

Hyams, Grandmaison’s ex-co-host, says he understands how the environment could feel untenable for women. “The whole nature of what he does over there is … it’s him and his [wife] recruiting young women to have threesomes with,” he says. “I feel like we always had to talk about his porn. Every fucking podcast you would have to hear porn stories or [his] STD stories. It’s just par for the course over there. If I was a woman, I would feel very uncomfortable.”

Grandmaison doesn’t deny this — “It’s a podcast about our lives so of course our sex lives are up for discussion” — but adds that “Lush himself gleefully took part in these conversations and at times even told us all about his love of purchasing prostitutes.”

IN EARLY 2022, Lush One wanted to branch out from his endeavors in the battle rap scene and began the God Tier podcast with battle rap legend Dizaster. He says he wanted God Tier to celebrate lyricists and other music legends to offset the No Jumper podcast’s focus on young, trendy acts. He says he enjoyed doing the show, but began to feel that Grandmaison was unenthused about his guests and wouldn’t participate in any of the interviews.

“If Adam will sit down on an interview with you, it’s going to do more numbers because it’s his platform and he’s the most famous person over there,” Lush tells Rolling Stone. “But a lot of times he wouldn’t want to sit in on interviews with the people that I would bring on. If I’m bringing on [rappers like] Ruck from Heltah Skeltah or Ras Kass, he would say, ‘I’m not interested in that.’” Lush adds that “we got in feverish debates about him saying that there’s no good or interesting rap music anymore, that he’s not passionate about it.… The only hip-hop that he’s into seems to be the exploitative shit with the strong backstory where there’s a bunch of teenagers killing each other. I fuck with some drill music, but you’ve got to balance that out. If you’re a 40-year-old white dude and you just want to hear about Black teenagers killing each other, that’s a little bit fucking unsettling to me.” (Grandmaison calls the idea that he only wanted to interview drill rappers “absurd.”)

Grandmaison denies telling Lush he didn’t want to interview veteran rappers, pointing to talks he did with Mistah FAB, DJ Drama and other “rappers in their forties and fifties.” “Lush just makes shit up and seems to have a really strained relationship with the truth,” he adds.

Lush was happy when he expanded from God Tier into a regular No Jumper co-host opportunity, but internal tension soon began to boil over on camera. In January, Lush says, Grandmaison told him to do a “deep dive” on his co-host Poetik Flakko, who a Redditor claimed wasn’t born and raised in North Dakota, as Flakko claimed. That day, Lush called Flakko on the live show and interrogated him about his background before adding on an alleged former classmate who called out Flakko. While the three men went back and forth on the air, Grandmaison texted another co-host, telling them to hang up on Flakko and let the classmate speak. Lush says Flakko then saw a clip of Lush mentioning someone having a civil sex case and assumed Lush was referring to him. The next day, Lush did a live show with an incensed Flakko, who challenged him to a physical fight on air. (Flakko did not reply to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.)

“This is my place of work; I’m not supposed to ever feel like I’m gonna be in a physical altercation,” Lush says. “If I had gone outside and fought this dude, it would’ve been more content. They were making thumbnails [with] images of me looking like I got beat up, with black eyes. I was like, ‘Are you fucking serious? I’m supposed to be new talent you’re building up and you’re making cartoon images of me getting beat up and trying to perpetuate this negativity?’’”

Lush says he regrets the on-air moment with his friend Flakko, which “humiliated and demoralized” both of them, and that he felt Grandmaison pressured him into it. He adds that although Grandmaison privately discouraged the team from in-fighting, he prioritized drama on No Jumper’s social platforms. “The conversations would be like, ‘Don’t fight,’ but those are the videos that are getting pushed. The No Jumper staff is making clips and thumbnails that instigate that energy, and they’re put all over their social media [channels]. Regardless of what’s being verbalized, actions speak louder than words.”

Lush says that the tension at the platform was intensified by No Jumper co-hosts like AD and T-Rell using their notoriety from No Jumper to start their own YouTube platforms. “I think at a certain point [No Jumper higher-ups] started to feel really threatened by that, and they felt like they couldn’t control it,” Lush says. ”They wanted to move away from working with those people. So that became a big source of tension.” Lush says the co-hosts had a group chat where “three or four times a week people would be just bickering. Either Adam versus AD, or Adam versus T-Rell, or Adam versus House Phone.” Those cracks soon began to show on air.

Last November, No Jumper co-host Almighty Suspect got into an on-air fight with Lil Kelpy, a guest on the show. In February, Almighty Suspect got into a heated on-air argument with Lush after a disagreement on the show. Lush says that the channel eventually began to feel like a “sideshow where all the personalities were pitted against each other. Once that became the emphasis, it all started to deteriorate.”

In late January, former No Jumper co-host House Phone threw a drink at Grandmaison after an argument stemming from Grandmaison interviewing a trans woman who claimed that she and House Phone were intimate. (The episode was on No Jumper’s Sledge Lords show titled “Transsexual Healing.”) At the end of the episode, Grandmaison asked aloud, “Should I tell [House Phone]? Should I give him a warning?” and later claimed that he unsuccessfully asked his team to edit House Phone’s name from being revealed. But House Phone didn’t buy Grandmaison’s explanation, telling him he felt like “you thought that you had one up on me,” and “the backlash you’re getting, you thought it was gonna be back on me.”

Lush says that House Phone is a longtime friend of Grandmaison, and their relationship “wound up imploding with Adam not being willing to take accountability or acknowledge what he did wrong.” Lush says the negativity from his conflict with Flakko, as well as Grandmaison’s attempted “exposal” of House Phone, “started to linger, and [created] a black cloud over the entire office for the past couple months, which pretty much culminated in the situation with me and then everybody else leaving.”

Grandmaison admits that the woman’s appearance “created plenty of tension amongst the hosts.” “I was extremely transparent about how I felt awful about the error and the personal drama it caused House Phone,” he says. “We have since reconnected and are on good terms again.”

A number of No Jumper personalities have left the platform in the past three months, either voluntarily or after being fired: House Phone, Potlord, Rylee, Blazzy, as well as AD and T-Rell. Gina Views left shortly after a show on which Grandmaison laughed at the popular YouTuber Destiny calling him a “slave owner” because he has so many Black employees. After the comment was aired, she tweeted, “a fucking slave owner bro?,” and after leaving, she posted, “Y’all keep asking if I left No Jumper, but nobody has asked if I’m okay. I’m not okay. I’m stressed.”

Grandmaison fired Lush on the air in March after he learned that Lush had divulged Grandmaison’s opinions on AD’s interview style to the public on No Jumper’s Discord channel. Lush says that while he takes responsibility for betraying Grandmaison’s confidence on Discord, he didn’t appreciate the public firing.

“Adam fucking saunters in the room and winds up putting me on blast and firing me publicly, which really not only was bad for my sobriety, it then sent me to a dark place and was really humiliating,” Lush says. “I got three years clean and sober, so people in my sobriety program, family members, and close friends were proud that I was doing well and living something that was always a dream of mine, that I was super passionate about. But they also thought that [being at No Jumper] was really negative for me. I was getting encouraged by people close to me to leave often, but I just wanted to see it through.”

IN MARCH, GRANDMAISON PLATFORMED prominent alt-right figure Richard Spencer, which caused “tension and divide” among members of the staff. “Motherfuckers were not feeling that shit, dude. It was bad,” Lush says. “It created a lot of tension. We were like, ‘What the fuck are you doing?’ Nobody was feeling it.” Former No Jumper co-host T-Rell, who left the platform in March, adds, “When Richard Spencer came through … that didn’t go over well. I think every Black employee there felt uncomfortable about that, whether they expressed it to [Grandmaison] or not,” noting that the team spoke among themselves. He says that Grandmaison laughing at Destiny’s slave master comment was just “icing on the cake” that further infuriated his Black employees.

“People like that should not be platformed,” T-Rell adds. “I don’t give a fuck if you feel like they’re reformed or not, because you have Black people in the building that you fucking employ.”

Grandmaison denies that Spencer’s appearance was an “interview,” claiming instead that he “hosted a debate between him and the leftist political streamer Destiny.” “Richard seems to have turned away from his racist past which we discussed during the debate,” Grandmaison claims. (The Southern Poverty Law Center has previously called Spencer “a suit-and-tie version of the white supremacists of old.”) “His support for Biden, the war in Ukraine and his disdain for Trump left Destiny and him agreeing on a lot of issues but I stand by that debate although I wish I had spent more time digging into the specifics of Richard’s past racism. Ultimately, I don’t see any reason why a hip-hop platform can’t engage in controversial debates. I’m a fan of the streaming debate space where it’s considered totally normal to bring people on who are directly opposed to you politically.”

Lush admits that even before signing on, he was told they were “wanting to veer away from it being strictly hip-hop content and do political debates, because that’s the trend of what’s generating views on YouTube.” T-Rell says he saw things heading away from strictly hip-hop coverage, adding, “Yeah, it was going to go that way. You’ll use us or you would use hip-hop to gain the following. And then once the following is there, then you’ll shift into things that you really want to talk about, which is politics and things of that nature.”

“I never said the podcast was pivoting away from hip-hop,” Grandmaison counters. “This is another fabrication Lush has been running with, and a brief look at the channel could easily confirm this. I’ve always interviewed YouTubers, comedians, porn stars, etc., since the early days of the channel.”

Lush says that behind the scenes, many of the staffers on No Jumper’s podcasts didn’t see eye to eye with Adam ideologically, creating more tension. “I would be admonished and discouraged and berated on air when I would be defending [Black people],” he says. “Adam would say I’m pandering to Black people, when I would just have certain viewpoints where I’d be like, ‘No, I disagree with this. This is coming across as racist.’”

Lush recalls a story when Grandmaison “got so mad” at Lush saying that he believes the majority of white people in America have racist thoughts. “Hip-hop is a broad culture, and it’s changed a lot from its inception,” he says. “But if you’re a white person in hip-hop culture and you’re not advocating for the people that created this culture, who happened to be systemically oppressed for several generations, then you have no real business in hip-hop culture.’“

“He made it clear he’s not interested in hip-hop. He listens to podcasts more than he does rap music,” Lush says. ”He’s into these political debates. Part of it is because of the views, and I think that’s what he’s passionate about. And ultimately, No Jumper is not a hip-hop platform, it’s [about] Adam 22’s interests. It started out as him doing BMX shit. And he pivoted a little bit to talking about rap music. And it wound up gaining so much traction that [it] became his primary focus. But now he’s trying to make another pivot away from that, which honestly, at this point I think is good. No Jumper can become that, but don’t try to be a voice for hip-hop anymore, because you’re clearly not about it.”

Grandmaison and the staff behind No Jumper continue to post videos on the brand’s YouTube channel and social networks. In April, Media Matters released a report castigating No Jumper for “mainstreaming neo-Nazis and hate figures.” It was hard for Perry, who says she felt suicidal after receiving so much online hate, to not experience some measure of schadenfreude. “I’m so glad karma is biting u in the ass,” she wrote in an Instagram story, “and the world is truly seeing how evil and manipulative you are.”