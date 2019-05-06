NICO CARTOSIO: A COMPOSER WHO TOOK THE WORLD OF MUSIC INDUSTRY BY STORM

Just a year ago the name of a composer Nico Cartosio was known mainly by harmony professors and classic music connoisseurs. But today millions of music lovers all around the world admire his works. As the composer’s debut album has been released recently, we decided to give our readers a more detailed look at Nico.

Cartosio is called a genius of our time. He literally burst into the music’s Big League, making a dizzying pirouette from being just a composer to an iconic musician for thousands of quality music fans.

Last April friends of the composer decided to make a video for a soulful and sad story «Snow Above The Earth (Requiem For The Tunes Unplayed)». The video was placed on YouTube initially with a view to showing it to friends and acquaintances.

However, the situation took an unexpected turn. In just a couple of weeks the video was watched by more than 3 million people. This music video was broadly disseminated in social network, music forums and related media.

It goes without saying that far-sighted producers couldn’t miss such a rush. Cartosio was noticed and asked to record his music on the legendary Abbey Road studio, where The Beatles, Radiohead, Pink Floyd, Amy Winehouse and other famous musicians created their music.

So, the composer starts working on his debut album in cooperation with the best musicians. Many of them are well-known by our readers: Frank Ricotti, John Lenehan, John Mills, Gavin Greenaway. It is their works that we hear in such blockbusters as “The pirates of the Caribbean”, “Harry Potter”, “The Batman”, “Doctor Strange” and many others.

While recording his album Nico releases two more music videos, which are favorably received by the audience.

A surrealistic video with an inflammatory title «Cocaine March», in which Cartosio has re-created the structure of a cocaine trip, has gathered 2.5 million views, triggering waves of heated debates in communities and media. No wonder the track became a part of Top-200 classic compositions in the British iTunes.

An unconventional Christmas story «Christmas on the Moon» has been watched by more than 2.5 million of people. The video turned out to be so fascinating and cinematic that it was nominated for Berlin Music Video Awards.

MELTING

A couple of weeks ago Cartosio presented his single “Melting”, which gave the name to his debut album. In just 3 weeks the video was watched by more than 5.5 million of people! This romantic story shows us a composer who decided to have an adventure to make his sweetheart happy in one early morning.

Cartosio tells an unusual story that inspired him to create this composition: “A few years ago when it was early spring in Rome, I met a girl, beautiful as sunlight. We had a cup of coffee, talked and walked along the streets. Suddenly, we found ourselves in the well-known Pantheon. The last spring snowflakes were swirling in a ray of sunlight that cut the darkness of the building. The Roman girl looked me in my eyes, smiled and….turned into a melody. A melody, which I carefully captured and which I’m now sharing with you. It was the moment when I understood what does “melting” mean”.

A JOURNEY TO THE COMPOSER’S COLD HELLS

On April, 17th a long-awaited music event finally happened. Nico Cartosio presented his debut album “Melting”. Although the album was released just a couple of weeks ago, music critics are already predicting complimentary reviews and calling the record a “music trip”. And indeed, “Melting” is an album about a journey to the composer’s personal hells, about the coldness, the hope to escape and to be born anew.

“Tibetans believe: there are eight cold hells where souls of sinners will freeze forever after death, – tells Nico Cartosio. – But there are also eight cold hells here, on Earth. And we’re sent there by ourselves. Depression, arrogance, wrath, lack of love – all these things freeze our souls. But even from the bottom of the deepest and the coldest of hells do we hear the music of our hearts still hot”.

The track list of the album is arranged so that each of 8 compositions encapsulates one stage which a human’s soul goes through: from the desperation and coldness to the eternal freedom of soul.

