Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, Anitta, J Balvin, and All the Songs You Need To Know This Week

Looking for the week's best new music? Check out our Songs You Need to Know playlist
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice team up for the 'Barbie' soundtrack.
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice team up for the 'Barbie' soundtrack. YouTube

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, Nick Minaj and Ice Spice revamp a classic for the Barbie soundtrack, J Balvin takes the tempo to the next level, and Anitta returns to her Brazilian funk roots.

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, “Barbie World (with Aqua)” (YouTube)

Anitta, “Funk Rave” (YouTube)

J Balvin, “En Alta” (YouTube)

Peso Pluma feat. Junior H, “Luna” (YouTube)

Kim Petras, “Feed the Beast,” (YouTube)

Carly Rae Jepsen, “Shy Boy” (YouTube)

Gwen Stefani, “True Babe” (YouTube)

Bizarrap and Rauw Alejandro, “BZRP: Music Sessions, Vol. 56” (YouTube)

The Smile, “Bending Hectic” (YouTube)

ÄYANNA, “Girlfriend” (YouTube)

Gatlin, “Lonely Life” (YouTube)

Maisie Peters, “Run” (YouTube)

Boyish feat. King Princess, “Kill Your Pain” (YouTube)

Bishop Briggs, “Reborn” (YouTube)

Charly Bliss, “You Don’t Even Know Me Anymore” (YouTube)

Two Friends and Loud Luxury feat. Bebe Rexha, “If Only I” (YouTube)

Palehound, “Independence Day” (YouTube)

Icona Pop, “Where Do We Go From Here?” (YouTube)

Surf Mesa, “Manzanita” (YouTube)

Boys World, “Funeral” (YouTube)

Galantis, “Bang Bang! (My Neurodivergent Anthem)” (YouTube)

Yoke Lore, “Shake” (YouTube)

Charlotte Lawrence, “Boys Like You” (YouTube)

Sevdaliza feat. Villano Antillano, “Ride or Die” (YouTube)

Niko Rubio, “Un Millón de Besos” (YouTube)

