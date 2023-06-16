Doja Cat, Gunna, Gracie Abrams and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week Doja Cat drops her boisterous first solo single of the year, Gunna sets the record straight, and Gracie Abrams’ gifts us a dissonant deluxe track, plus great songs from Don Omar, Victoria Monét, and Bonny Doon.

Doja Cat, Attention (YouTube)

Ángela Aguilar and Steve Aoki, “Invítame A Un Café” (YouTube)

Peggy Gou, “(It Goes Like) Nanana” (YouTube)

Gunna, “Back to the Moon” (YouTube)

Gracie Abrams, “Unsteady” (YouTube)

Victoria Monét, “On My Mama” (YouTube)

Don Omar, “Carcerelo” (YouTube)

Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton, “We Don’t Fight Anymore” (YouTube)

Killer Mike feat Future, Andre 3000, Eryn Allen Kane , “Scientists & Engineers” (YouTube)

Hemlocke Springs, “Heavun” (YouTube)

BLOND:ISH, “Call My Name” (YouTube)

Vagabon, “Can I Talk My Shit” (YouTube)

Lydia Loveless, “Toothache” (YouTube)

Asake, “Sunshine” (YouTube)

Teddy Geiger, “True Love” (YouTube)

ATEEZ, “BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS)” (YouTube)

Donna Missal, “God Complex” (YouTube)

Owenn, “Dark Side of the Moon” (YouTube)

Saucy Santana & Flo Milli, “Whole Family” (YouTube)

2DEEP ft. KD One & 2LiveMafia, “TakaTaka” (YouTube)

Samantha Urbani, “More Than a Feeling” (YouTube)

Norah Jones, “Can You Believe” (YouTube)

Cobrah, “Suck” (YouTube)

Stephen Wilson Jr., “Father’s Son” (YouTube)

Eliza Elliott, “Live in My Brain” (YouTube)

Leigh-Anne, “Don’t Say Love” (YouTube)

Alemeda, “Boy of the Month” (YouTube)

Michael Bolton feat. Justin Jesso, “Beautiful World” (YouTube) Trending Trump Demands GOP Rivals Pledge to Pardon Him ... or Else Trump Says His Hand-Picked Chief of Staff Was 'Born With a Very Small Brain' RFK Jr. Tells Joe Rogan He’s ‘Aware’ of Possibility CIA Could Assassinate Him Michael Cera on Almost Marrying Aubrey Plaza and Getting Slapped by Rihanna

Bonny Doon, “Maybe Today” (YouTube)

Bob Dylan, “Into the Mystic” (YouTube)