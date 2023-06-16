fbpixel
Doja Cat, Gunna, Gracie Abrams and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Looking for the week's best new music? Check out our Songs You Need to Know playlist
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week Doja Cat drops her boisterous first solo single of the year, Gunna sets the record straight, and Gracie Abrams’ gifts us a dissonant deluxe track, plus great songs from Don Omar, Victoria Monét, and Bonny Doon.

Doja Cat, Attention (YouTube)

Ángela Aguilar and Steve Aoki, “Invítame A Un Café” (YouTube)

Peggy Gou, “(It Goes Like) Nanana” (YouTube)

Gunna, “Back to the Moon” (YouTube)

Gracie Abrams, “Unsteady” (YouTube)

Victoria Monét, “On My Mama” (YouTube)

Don Omar, “Carcerelo” (YouTube)

Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton, “We Don’t Fight Anymore” (YouTube)

Killer Mike feat Future, Andre 3000, Eryn Allen Kane , “Scientists & Engineers” (YouTube)

Hemlocke Springs, “Heavun” (YouTube)

BLOND:ISH, “Call My Name” (YouTube)

Vagabon, “Can I Talk My Shit” (YouTube)

Lydia Loveless, “Toothache” (YouTube)

Asake, “Sunshine” (YouTube)

Teddy Geiger, “True Love” (YouTube)

ATEEZ, “BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS)” (YouTube)

Donna Missal, “God Complex” (YouTube)

Owenn, “Dark Side of the Moon” (YouTube)

Saucy Santana & Flo Milli, “Whole Family” (YouTube)

2DEEP ft. KD One & 2LiveMafia, “TakaTaka” (YouTube)

Samantha Urbani, “More Than a Feeling” (YouTube)

Norah Jones, “Can You Believe” (YouTube)

Cobrah, “Suck” (YouTube)

Stephen Wilson Jr., “Father’s Son” (YouTube)

Eliza Elliott, “Live in My Brain” (YouTube)

Leigh-Anne, “Don’t Say Love” (YouTube)

Alemeda, “Boy of the Month” (YouTube)

Michael Bolton feat. Justin Jesso, “Beautiful World” (YouTube)

Bonny Doon, “Maybe Today” (YouTube)

Bob Dylan, “Into the Mystic” (YouTube)

