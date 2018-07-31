Face-Tat Fever

Post Malone recently went viral after getting the phrase “Always Tired” tattooed across his face, but it wasn’t much fun. “He said it felt like I was tattooing his eyeballs,” says his tattoo artist Chad Rowe. Malone isn’t the only artist making his mother’s worst nightmare come true. Getting face ink is “definitely more mainstream . . . it’s not just for the bad guys anymore,” says Dow Hokoana, tattoo artist for Lil Wayne, who helped pioneer the trend. They’re now a must-have in the Soundcloud rap world, sported by Lil Pump, Lil Xan and others. “A lot of it is for attention,” says Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy, whose clients include Rihanna. “From a branding standpoint, you should get your face tattooed.”