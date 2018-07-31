Rolling Stone

Face-Tat Fever

From Post Malone, Lil Wayne and Wiz Khalifa to Rick Ross and Kehlani, all these artists are living for their ink

By

Reporter

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Post Malone performs on Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 6, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Post Malone recently went viral after getting the phrase “Always Tired” tattooed across his face, but it wasn’t much fun. “He said it felt like I was tattooing his eyeballs,” says his tattoo artist Chad Rowe. Malone isn’t the only artist making his mother’s worst nightmare come true. Getting face ink is “definitely more mainstream . . . it’s not just for the bad guys anymore,” says Dow Hokoana, tattoo artist for Lil Wayne, who helped pioneer the trend. They’re now a must-have in the Soundcloud rap world, sported by Lil Pump, Lil Xan and others. “A lot of it is for attention,” says Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy, whose clients include Rihanna. “From a branding standpoint, you should get your face tattooed.”

