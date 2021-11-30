 Musclecars, 'Shelter': Song You Need to Know - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Best Cyber Week Deals Under $100
Home Music Music Features

Song You Need to Know: Musclecars, ‘Shelter’

Veteran Ron Trent turns in a heavenly remix

By
Elias Leight

Reporter

Elias Leight's Most Recent Stories

View All

song you need to know syntk
Musclecars’ “Shelter” is airy and urgent. The production is uncluttered; the piano refuses to settle on any easily memorable vamp; singer Brandon Markell Holmes unfurls long, wordless ad-libs in daredevil falsetto, content to take his time and play around in the upper register. Later, all the parts start to coalesce, and shattering cymbals add more heft. The percussion spurs Holmes towards exhortation; where his three syllable lines — “holding me, touching me, loving me” — initially sounded wistful, they start to hit like commands.

The remix by Ron Trent, a Chicago house music master, adds a new level of density and danceability to Musclecars’ original. Trent throws in a four-four kick drum and gliding synths that pair nicely with Holmes’ call to “fly, fly, fly.” The additions are gentle — the producer does not disturb the core of the original. But the rework is nonetheless eye-opening, as “Shelter” takes on the qualities of a slow-burning vocal-house juggernaut, the kind of thing that might get a whole club in motion. (In the new context, the ping-ponging bass line here also hints, perhaps unintentionally, at South African amapiano.) Holmes’ vocal eruption around the four-minute mark is as heady as they come; whatever he’s singing about, you want it, too.

Related Stories

Rahsaan Patterson Always Dreamed of Making a House Album. Enter Quentin Harris
Song You Need to Know: BaianaSystem, 'Água Remix'

Related Stories

The United States of Weed
5 Festivals That Ended in Disaster

In an email, Craig and Brandon of Musclecars said they hoped “Shelter” would channel elements of “sappy indie, alt, and R&B ballads from 10 years ago” as well as the dance music they are known for. “Made at a time during the Covid-19 lockdown, ‘Shelter’ describes feeling at home with your lover,” the duo continued. “Not so much in the house, but more so sharing the space they saved for you, being each other’s sanctuaries. [It’s] dedicated to the ones we love and the spaces that keep us safe and sound.”

Find a playlist of all of our recent Songs You Need to Know selections on Spotify.

In This Article: house music, Song You Need to Know

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.