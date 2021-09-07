 Muna Featuring Phoebe Bridgers, 'Silk Chiffon': Song You Need to Know - Rolling Stone
Muna and Phoebe Bridgers Team Up for a Bright, Buoyant, Very Gay Indie-Pop Anthem

“We hope the powerful sapphic energy of this song summons the ghost of Lilith Fair,” band says

Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Spoiler alert: This song is addictive. From the minute Katie Gavin delivers a line about cherry lipstick across summery acoustic guitar, “Silk Chiffon” ignites a blast of bubblegum indie pop in your brain with no intention of burning out. Like an endless sparkler on the Fourth of July, you just hold on and watch it glow.

“Silk Chiffon” is Muna’s first release on Phoebe BridgersSaddest Factory Records, and it’s one of the L.A. band’s strongest songs yet, an uncharacteristically bright and buoyant declaration of queer love. That love — exhilarating and tempting — is framed in tangible terms, compared to the softness of silk that you want to try on. “Life’s so fun,” Gavin insists, throwing in a touch of whimsy with her rollerblades and mini-skirt.

If you only read the lyrics of the second verse without hearing it, the line “I’m high and I’m feeling anxious/Inside of CVS” is a quick giveaway that Bridgers had a hand in this song. She enters casually, making sure to enhance the track without overpowering it. But it’s hard to miss her in the video — directly inspired by 1999’s But I’m a Cheerleader — where she stars as a gay conversion camp counselor decked out in feminine pink. She conducts each line with her hands as the band scrubs the floor, beaming with pride over her label signing.

“Silk Chiffon” arrives two years after Muna’s breakthrough album Saves the World, and if the new single is any indication, Muna is bound to gain a wider audience and have their moment. “‘Silk’ was such a fun song to write,” the band tells Rolling Stone. “We often write such dark music, so it felt really exciting to explore a light and colorful world. We hope the powerful sapphic energy of this song summons the ghost of Lilith Fair.”

Find a playlist of all of our recent Songs You Need to Know selections on Spotify.

In This Article: Muna, Phoebe Bridgers, Song You Need to Know

