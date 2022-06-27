 Mt. Joy, 'Ruins': Song You Need to Know - Rolling Stone
Mt. Joy’s Euphoric ‘Ruins’ Will Make You Want to Shroom in the Desert

Our latest Song You Need to Know is off the band’s latest record Orange Blood

After years of depressing news, political anxiety, and global burnout, Mt. Joy’s “Ruins” relays messages of hope and conveys a lesson for all to remember: “In love, we got to try.”

“Ruins” is off the L.A.-based band’s new album Orange Blood, which they cut in the Southern California desert (shrooms may or may not have been consumed). The result is a psychedelic-folk record perfect for summer, and “Ruins” best represents its euphoric vibe. It’s stripped-down yet blissful, centered around lead vocalist Matt Quinn’s sparse, stunning falsetto. “Don’t cry, the river will be alright,” he sings. “We’ll just melt all the plastic to the sea/And maybe California is the only place.”

“We put so much love into this album,” Quinn says. “My dream for this record is that it gives people a chance to be present and connect with something outside of the daily doom scroll.” “Ruins” does just that, urging us to step out of this collective feeling of stagnancy and find love in our togetherness.

Find a playlist of all of our recent Songs You Need to Know selections on Spotify.

