Moneybagg Yo Meshes Perfectly With Pharrell and Chad Hugo’s Sound on ‘Certified Neptunes’

As soon as Moneybagg Yo’s latest song opens with a four-count , you know it’s a Neptunes-produced track. The duo of Pharrell and Chad Hugo have a storied list of past collaborations, ranging from Britney Spears to SZA, and the way their sound merges with the Memphis rapper’s on “Certified Neptunes,” you’ll hope it’s not the last time these artists work together.

The track takes on an eerie outer space vibe that’s reminiscent of the Pharrell-produced Lil Uzi Vert track “Neon Guts,” yet darker and fitting for Moneybagg’s approach, as he raps, “Go!/This shit went on long enough/Was patient, now I’m rushing/I’m the boss, can’t vote me out/Won’t go like David Ruffin.” Moneybagg wastes no time stamping the track with his signature cadence, and Pharrell also lends a hand on the hook.

While Moneybagg’s flow grabs your ear, what shines here is his clever use of ad-libs, mixed with substance-filled bars that often go overlooked — until now. “Getting in the studio [with Pharrell] taught me how to start from scratch,” he tells Rolling Stone. “I learned how to sketch and make a dope song from the ground up. Cooking up with Pharrell was legendary.”