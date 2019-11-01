MisterWives and Chef Neal Harden Discuss the Influence of NYC on Their Music and Cooking

While MisterWives and Chef Neal Harden come from different neighborhoods of New York City, there’s no doubt the city has had similar influence on their music and cooking.

For MisterWives’ Mandy Lee, her childhood neighborhood of Astoria, Queens served as a melting pot of incredible food and music, which very much influenced the band’s sound today. “New York is the backbone of MisterWives,” says Mandy.“We are all from New York and grew up here.”

While Chef Neal lives in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, he notes its overlap: “Similar to Astoria, it’s a wonderful neighborhood full of all kinds of different people.”

While they come from different corners of the city, they share a belief that music and food unite people of all different backgrounds. “Music is…. a universal language, and I think that food is the same thing; it’s so fun to cook with other people and make music with other people,” says Mandy. “I don’t trust anyone who doesn’t like both,” jokes Chef Neal.

After getting to know each other, Chef Neal creates a custom “MisterWives Plant-Based Burger” for the band. The one-of-a-kind creation is built with the Lightlife Plant-Based Burger, and topped with homemade cashew cheese, smoked chili aioli, little gem lettuce, caramelized and smoked red onions, and jalapeño slaw. All of that’s topped with beet ketchup on a sweet potato roll.

