Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, BLACKPINK and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week is jam-packed with releases from music’s big-hitters, including two stunning yet distinct tracks from former Disney queens Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez, a powerful feminist anthem from BLACKPINK, and Victoria Monét’s long-awaited full length debut. Plus, new releases from Maluma, The Killers, and Gucci Mane.

Miley Cyrus, “Used To Be Young” (YouTube)

Selena Gomez, “Single Soon” (YouTube)

BLACKPINK, “The Girls” (YouTube)

NCT, “Golden Age” (YouTube)

Victoria Monét, “Alright” (YouTube)

Usher feat. Summer Walker, “Good, Good” (YouTube)

Maluma & Yandel, “Trofeo” (YouTube)

Grupo Frontera, Manuel Turizo, “De Lunes a Lunes” (YouTube)

Gucci Mane feat. J. Cole and Mike WiLL Made-It, “There I Go” (YouTube)

Lil Yachty, “Tesla” (YouTube)

The Killers, “Your Side of Town” (YouTube)

Mitski, “Star” (YouTube)

Burna Boy feat. Dave, “Cheat On Me” (YouTube)

Cash Cobain feat. Chow Lee, “Rump” (YouTube)

Luh Tyler, “Rapper of the Year” (YouTube)

Zach Bryan feat. Kasey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything” (YouTube)

Margo Price, “Strays” (YouTube)

Old Crow Medicine Show featuring Mavis Staples, “One Drop” (YouTube)

Morgan Wade, “Alanis” (YouTube)

Ashnikko feat. Ethel Cain, “Dying Star” (YouTube)

Omar Apollo, “Ice Slippin” (YouTube)

Conan Gray, “Winner” (YouTube)

Yungblud, “Hated” (YouTube)

Dinah Jane, “Ya Ya” (YouTube)

Audrey Nuna, “Locket” (YouTube)

Hemlocke Springs, “Enknee1”(YouTube)

L’Rain, “Pet Rock” (YouTube)

Anjimile, “Animal” (YouTube)

Grant Knoche, “April 10th” (YouTube)

The Beaches, “What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Paranoid” (YouTube)

Citizen, “Hyper Trophy” (YouTube)

Diego Raposo, “Si Supieras” (YouTube)

Calacote, “Vino Tinto” (YouTube)

Rasheed Chappell, “Mascots” (YouTube)

Charlotte Day Wilson feat. Snoh Aalegra, "Forever" (YouTube)

The Vaughns, “Day By Day” (YouTube)

Anna Rose, “Last Girl of the Rodeo” (YouTube)