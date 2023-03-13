Miley’s Weird Journey: From ‘Hannah Montana’ to ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus is just 30 years old, but on her way to her summational new album, Endless Summer Vacation, she’s already gone through a full career’s worth of nearly Bowie-worthy transformations: Disney star; can’t-be-tamed teen; twerking hitmaker; Flaming Lips-affiliated lysergic explorer; rootsy singer-songwriter; classic-rock cover artist; Eighties revivalist. And that doesn’t even include her all-time classic episode of Black Mirror.

On the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, Brittany Spanos and Rob Sheffield join host Brian Hiatt for a deep-dive on all things Miley. (To hear the full discussion, find it here at the podcast provider of your choice, go directly to Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or just press play above.) In the episode our panel breaks down the new album, including the hit “Flowers,” and goes on to trace the highs and lows Cyrus’ entire winding career path and discography. (We also wonder how she managed not to give Bruno Mars a songwriting credit for “Flowers,” given its obvious references to “When I Was Your Man”).

