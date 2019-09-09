 Midland Road Test the 2020 Jeep Gladiator for Rolling Stone – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1331: Harry Styles
Read Next Little Big Town Preview New Album 'Nightfall' With Honky-Tonking 'Over Drinking' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music Features

RS Road Test: Midland Drive the 2020 Jeep Gladiator

The Austin-based band takes the go-anywhere pickup through the Hollywood Hills

By

Ky Henderson's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jess carson, Cameron Duddy, and Mark Wystrach, a.k.a. Midland, are arguing about L.A. traffic. “You should take La Brea over to Sunset,” Duddy, the band’s bassist, says from the back seat of a fire-engine-red Jeep Gladiator Rubicon.

“No, not La Brea,” says lead singer Wystrach, who’s driving. “We want La Cienega — or, no, Crescent Heights.”

All three guys currently call Austin home, but they used to live in L.A. So the drive up into the Hollywood Hills is also a trip down memory lane as they point out where friends lived, parties raged, and Wystrach nearly died in a motor-cycle accident. The Gladiator’s removable roof panels and doors are off — consider it a convertible that also happens to have a five-foot steel bed and a towing capacity of 7,000 pounds. “This truck would be pretty badass in Texas,” Wystrach says.

Related

Stephanie Gilmore in Saquarema, Brazil.Photograph by Samuel Trotter for Rolling Stone
The First Time: Pro Surfer Stephanie Gilmore
Vampire Weekend Set 'Father of the Bride 2020' Tour

A stop for lunch at the Laurel Canyon Country Store leads to talk of the band’s new album, Let It Roll, which is informed by their growing pains over the past several years. The song “Playboys,” for instance, touches on their early days touring: “Out here you get used to losing/Your friends, your lovers, and your mind.”

“It’s an autobiographical song about driving around in a pickup with our equipment in the bed — not even a tarp over it,” Carson says. “The road is a beast that gets its claws in you and wants to keep you out there. It can be a seedy, dark existence.” Today, though, the trio are all family men, and life on the road looks different. Carson is even selling some old pickup trucks to help pay for a tour bus, so his wife and kids can ride with him. “The biggest bummer would be that the three of us wouldn’t be on the same bus,” he says to his bandmates — then pauses. “Well, maybe I could still ride with you guys.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1331: Harry Styles
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad