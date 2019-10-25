 Mick Jenkins and Chef Lee Wolen Discuss the Ties Between Music and Cooking – Rolling Stone
Branded Content

Mick Jenkins and Chef Lee Wolen Discuss the Ties Between Music and Cooking

The Chicago Hip-Hop Artist and Executive Chef of Boka hang out, talk Chi-Town and make “the best plant-based burger you’ve ever had.”

By

Chicago-based hip-hop artist Mick Jenkins and Chef Lee Wolen have more in common than just the city they live in. Their love of making people happy through their craft and quest for the ultimate plant-based burger brought them together. 

While the two come from completely different creative backgrounds, they both see “there’s the same type of energy and excitement when you get something right the first time” says Mick.

As Chef Lee observes, “There’s only a handful of careers that you’re giving you to the public. They either like it or they don’t.” “And you’re gonna know (if they do)” Mick chimes in.

After an afternoon of hanging out, Chef Lee creates “the best plant-based burger (Mick’s) ever had”: The Chicago Mick Burger.

Watch them get to know each other, and check out Chef Lee’s custom Lightlife Plant-Based Burger, in the video above.

Join the journey with @Lightlifefoods.

 

