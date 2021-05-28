 Mereba's 'News Come' Is a Song You Need to Know - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Biden's Budget Prioritizes Social Safety Net, Paid for by Corporate Taxes
Home Music Music Features

Song You Need to Know: Mereba, ‘News Come’

Spillage Village singer offers a reminder that liberation must come swiftly on her new EP

By

Staff Writer

Mankaprr Conteh's Most Recent Stories

View All

song you need to know syntk
Mereba contends with war on Azeb, the latest EP from the Spillage Village singer whose sound blends R&B, rap, and folk. The battles she describes could be anything: struggles for peace, for resources, for survival. On “News Come,” a standout on the project, she sounds ready to fight for all three. The hopeful anthem is crafted around the leisurely guitars of Mereba and Sam Hoffman, and made even brighter with electric and acoustic cello. Mereba calmly sings about the urgency of freedom, as if its arrival is imminent and she need not worry. “I see so clearly, I see the future,” she croons, elongating her vowels like they could reach out and touch the world she imagines. “It’s green and lovely, it’s waiting on me.”

The song’s most moving moments come in its bridge, where the instruments settle to a hush before bubbling back up, slowly rebuilding their intensity. They swirl around Mereba’s repeated declarations that liberation must come swiftly. She even offers a coy threat: “Freedom for my people is urgent!/And you know we deserve it/You got a taste of the war here now but/That ain’t even the worst yet.” This is the kind of protest song you play when in the necessary moments of rest and recharge. It’s a pat on the back and a push forward. Mereba, a vocalist-producer-instrumentalist who’s filled to the brim with faith and talent, makes “News Come” the kind of song you want to live in.

Find a playlist of all of our recent Songs You Need to Know selections on Spotify.

In This Article: Song You Need to Know

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.