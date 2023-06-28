Rap Pioneer Melle Mel Charged with Felony Domestic Violence

Melle Mel, a member of the pioneering hip-hop group Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, was arrested in Los Angeles on Monday, shortly after attending the 2023 BET Awards. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, he was charged with felony domestic violence. Born Melvin Glover, the artist was released after posting a $50,000 bond.

In a Facebook video reviewed by Rolling Stone, the woman accusing Glover of domestic violence, Jori Jordon claimed that the rapper hit her in the left eye. She also stated that her eye was previously “injured” a month ago after she was hit by a car door, which required surgery.

Jordon also claimed that after Glover called her, she went up to his hotel room in L.A. where the two had drinks. She alleged that after she suggested they become intimate and began to look through music to play, he struck her.

“I’m just sitting there, chillin,’” she said in the clip. “Next thing you know, this man just goes ‘whack’ with four rings on his finger and hits me in my eye.”

She added, “He popped one of my stitches, so there’s a hole in my eye.”

When speaking to Rolling Stone following the incident on Wednesday, Glover claims he has known Jordon for over 20 years and that at one point, they lived together. He also claims that she contacts him when he is in Los Angeles.

Glover says that after the 2023 BET Awards, he and Jordon attended an after party. He then went to his hotel. Jordon asked to meet him there, and he agreed.

When he asked her to leave, Glover alleges, Jordon refused. As he attempted to escort her out, she held her eye and asked him to accompany her to the hospital. He says that he declined and instead, encouraged her to call the police in hopes that they would get her to leave. When the police arrived, Glover says that Jordon told the officers he had assaulted her. He was arrested and sent to Los Angeles County Jail.

Glover denies striking Jordon, but does acknowledge an argument took place. He insists that if he had gone to the hospital with her when she asked, everything would have been “fine.”

"It's very simple," he says. "She said I punched her in the eye. She also said she had eye surgery a month ago. Had I punched her in the eye, especially with rings on, she would have had a cut eye. It would have been way worse. Something did happen to her eye, but I did not punch her. With me tussling with her and trying to get her away from me to get her out of the room, something happened."

The 62-year-old rapper is expected back in court on July 17 to face the felony domestic violence charge.

It’s not the first time a member of the groundbreaking hip-hop group the Furious Five has run into trouble with the law. In May of 2022, Kidd Creole was sentenced to 16 years in prison after being found guilty of first-degree manslaughter in April.