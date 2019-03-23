Song You Need to Know: Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Sex Talk’

One of the most exciting stories in hip-hop right now is all about the women who are rising to the top of the genre’s ranks. Leading the pack is Megan Thee Stallion, a Houston rapper who’s become a phenomenon in short order thanks to not only her killer, hard-hitting songs — see “Big Ole Freak” and the rest of her breakthrough mixtape,Tina Snow — but also her similarly confident, give-no-fucks social media presence.

Since signing to 300 Entertainment, the label that brought us Migos and Young Thug, Megan has been working on a new studio album, Fever. She gave us a taste of how it’s coming along this week with “Sex Talk,” a seductive late-night banger that’s propelled by a bass-blowing, body-shaking bass. The song isn’t exactly innovative: It’s a classic raunchy hotline rap where she details her explicit fantasies. The real joy is in Megan Thee Stallion’s flow, which is as sticky and shiny as lip gloss, leaving a mark on everything it touches. She makes it clear that what she wants isn’t up for discussion — and when she’s the one telling you, how can you not listen?