Megan Thee Stallion Turns Up the Heat With Future on ‘Pressurelicious’

Pressurelicious.

” Got it? Good.

If you didn’t already know what it means to be pressure, much less, “Pressurelicious,” let Megan Thee Stallion teach you through a series of opposites on her new track of the same name. “Yo bitch, she regular/I’m hot, be careful,” Meg explains with sticky raps. “She average/I’m pressure—yeah, I’m

Megan initially played “Pressurelicious” for me back in early March, excited for its featured guest to unveil himself as its 808s boomed and ominous chimes rung out. With the kind of beat that possesses you into a fervent body-rock, “Pressurelicious” was produced by HitKidd, who was behind the boards of the summer smash “FNF (Let’s Go)” by Memphis rapper GloRilla, as well as “Warning,” “Opposite Day,” and “God’s Favorite” from Megan’s Something for Thee Hotties. Soon, the croak of Atlanta’s very own Wizrd filled the studio.

The song marks Meg’s first collaboration with Future, who meets her bodacious bars with horny lines delivered with his trademark frost. In the studio, Megan relayed that he’s one of her favorite rappers. “He just so fucking ratchet!” she said with a laugh. “He is unapologetically himself.” He brings his unique blend of nonchalance and lusty longing to the song. “Pressure, she good for the image,” Future raps, thinking of what he gets out of an entanglement with a bad girl like Thee Stallion. Megan confronts the rapper’s less-than-romantic reputation: “He say he toxic. I say, ‘OK, well I’m poison.’”

Her performance here, ever unfazed by a man’s needs but totally clued into his desires, is marked by her characteristic bravado. “Spit in my mouth, I enjoy it,” she says. But — “I ain’t doing nothing extra; this is strictly for my pleasure,” she clarifies.