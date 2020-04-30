Song You Need to Know: Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, ‘Savage Remix’

By now, you have probably heard Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” more times than you thought could be possible. The track’s chorus has dominated TikTok in both its original form and a Tiger King-themed remix about Carole Baskin. Yet through what can only be described as pure witchcraft, Beyoncé’s new remix makes it feel like you’re hearing this omnipresent hit for the very first time. Together, the pair are an unstoppable force of Houston bravado and empowerment that will boost your serotonin levels just enough to have hope for a world beyond this pandemic.

Unlike most pop remixes of the past couple years, Beyoncé goes above and beyond to make this one powerful: She serves up three total verses along with a wealth of angelic, whisper-y runs that feel like diva ASMR. This is post-“Partition” Beyoncé, full of magical wordplay and sensuality that is as silly as it is untouchable. “Hips tick-tock when I dance/On that Demon Time, she might start an OnlyFans/Big B and that B stands for bands,” she declares on a verse packed with up-to-the-minute 2020 refrerences, reminding us that even if we don’t see her online she’s always watching.

Talking about the Beyoncé feature on Instagram Live, Megan cried about how overwhelming it feels for her — not only as a member of the Beyhive, but as a daughter of a superfan. She sounded shocked that she could make it happen with only two years in the industry under her belt. As overpowering as Beyoncé’s presence can be, though, this remix doesn’t lose a single ounce of Megan’s spark. That’s the true mark of a real-deal savage.

