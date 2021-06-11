Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Thot Shit’ Boasts the Best Music Video of the Year So Far

last October. Of course, that doesn’t mean the Houston MC hasn’t been busy, appearing on tracks as a featured artist, performing and winning big at the Grammys, and taking a well-deserved

hiatus

…you know, real Hot Girl Shit.

And in true, real Hot Girl fashion, “Thot Shit” is a sonic and visual explosion of sexuality, pride, and ideas. In the stylish and outrageous new music video, Megan tortures a slut-shaming, hypocritical lawmaker with a parade of ass-throwing working class women. “Look motherfucker, the women that you accidentally tryna step on are everybody that you depend on,” she says to him at the video’s start, over an anonymous phone line. “Do not fuck with them.”

In the song, Megan unleashes a barrage of sharp zingers like, “I walk around the house butt-naked and I stop at every mirror just to stare at my own posterior,” “Everything I eat go straight to my pockets,” and “I don’t give a fuck ’bout a blog tryna bash me, I’m the shit per the Recording Academy.” This tone and candor isn’t new for Megan, but instead marries the hard-hitting raps that began to captivate the world in 2018 with the strong sense of purpose she’s developed as a woman that has been attacked and vilified for her boldness and honesty.

With her return, Megan Thee Stallion announced that one of her early alter-egos (of which she has several), Tina Snow (for whom her 2018 EP is named) is also reemerging. The Tina Snow persona is inspired by one of her rap heroes, UGK’s Pimp C, who created the alter-ego Tony Snow. Whereas Megan’s Hot Girl Meg is a party girl, and Suga is more sensitive and vulnerable, Tina Snow channels Pimp C’s confidence and player finesse. Tina Snow helps Meg reclaim the sexist slur “thot” with a wink, a smile, and a twerk.

Find a playlist of all of our recent Songs You Need to Know selections on Spotify.