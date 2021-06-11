 Megan Thee Stallion's 'Thot Shit': Song You Need to Know - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Watch Jackson Browne Perform 'My Cleveland Heart' on 'Kimmel'
Home Music Music Features

Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Thot Shit’ Boasts the Best Music Video of the Year So Far

With the return of her alter-ego Tina Snow, Meg reclaims the sexist slur “thot” with a wink, a smile, and a twerk

By

Staff Writer

Mankaprr Conteh's Most Recent Stories

View All
megan thee stallion syntk

Youtube

song you need to know syntk
Megan Thee Stallion has returned with “Thot Shit,” her first solo single since dropping Good News last October. Of course, that doesn’t mean the Houston MC hasn’t been busy, appearing on tracks as a featured artist, performing and winning big at the Grammys, and taking a well-deserved hiatus…you know, real Hot Girl Shit.

And in true, real Hot Girl fashion, “Thot Shit” is a sonic and visual explosion of sexuality, pride, and ideas. In the stylish and outrageous new music video, Megan tortures a slut-shaming, hypocritical lawmaker with a parade of ass-throwing working class women. “Look motherfucker, the women that you accidentally tryna step on are everybody that you depend on,” she says to him at the video’s start, over an anonymous phone line. “Do not fuck with them.”

Related Stories

Juice WRLD's 'Wishing Well' Gets a Virtual Reality Music Video
Megan Thee Stallion Exacts Revenge on Politician in 'Thot Shit' Video

Related Stories

Many old televisions bundled together. A wall of old vintage tube televisions.
100 Best Sitcoms of All Time
The Private Lives of Liza Minnelli (The Rainbow Ends Here)

In the song, Megan unleashes a barrage of sharp zingers like, “I walk around the house butt-naked and I stop at every mirror just to stare at my own posterior,” “Everything I eat go straight to my pockets,” and “I don’t give a fuck ’bout a blog tryna bash me, I’m the shit per the Recording Academy.” This tone and candor isn’t new for Megan, but instead marries the hard-hitting raps that began to captivate the world in 2018 with the strong sense of purpose she’s developed as a woman that has been attacked and vilified for her boldness and honesty.

With her return, Megan Thee Stallion announced that one of her early alter-egos (of which she has several), Tina Snow (for whom her 2018 EP is named) is also reemerging. The Tina Snow persona is inspired by one of her rap heroes, UGK’s Pimp C, who created the alter-ego Tony Snow. Whereas Megan’s Hot Girl Meg is a party girl, and Suga is more sensitive and vulnerable, Tina Snow channels Pimp C’s confidence and player finesse. Tina Snow helps Meg reclaim the sexist slur “thot” with a wink, a smile, and a twerk.

Find a playlist of all of our recent Songs You Need to Know selections on Spotify.

In This Article: Hip-Hop, Megan Thee Stallion, Song You Need to Know

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1352: BTS
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.