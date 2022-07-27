On ‘Football Heads,’ Maxo Kream Flows Like a Boulder Chasing You in ‘Mario Kart’

Weight of the World

, released in October,

had mournful lines about his brother Madu’s death

and a sense of aching nostalgia. Maxo’s voice is fitting for a Houston product, but his flow stays on beat with impressive gusto, like a roller coaster

almost

(but not quite) jumping the track. “Football Heads,” his new song, with Griselda bagman Benny the Butcher, continues his excellent recent run.

As far as trappers-turned-rappers go, Maxo Kream is doing quite well for himself; in fact, this former Crip is one of the best working rappers in the game. His admirable

Maxo’s rolling legato is reminiscent of a boulder chasing you in Mario Kart: “Codeine by the lean-er/Pounds of Gasolina and Griselda/Servin’ with my nina, cookin’ good Christina Aguilera.” The defining characteristic of Maxo Kream as a rapper is how this product of Live Love A$AP and Z-Ro can cook up with a primitive brawler like Benny.

To see Maxo is to see a millennial rapper who old heads want to have in their crew. Over this hypnotic and bouncy beat by Kal Banx, Maxo reminds people not to forget that Benny the Butcher has ties to Atlanta. While he may be an East Coast stalwart, Benny can also rap over the beats that the ’88 Cadillac can bounce to. I want more from these two.

Find a playlist of all of our recent Songs You Need to Know selections on Spotify.