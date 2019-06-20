Song You Need to Know: Mark Ronson featuring Camila Cabello, ‘Find U Again’

Mark Ronson and Camila Cabello unlock something completely new for each other on their first (and hopefully not last) collaboration, “Find U Again.” The result is pure pop magic that sounds timeless, untethered to the past or the trends of the present.

On “Find U Again,” Cabello is in search of the great love she can’t stop thinking of. She’s doing everything she can to shake the memory: taking new lovers and revisiting old haunts, to be exact. The song itself ramps up for the second verse when Cabello’s delicate delivery gets the “Delicate” treatment with some vocoder effect as she sings the most perfectly pop line to ever perfectly pop: “This crush is kinda crushing me/I do therapy at least twice a week.” She continues, amping up those pop stakes: “There’s a you-shaped space in my bed/Always you-shaped thoughts inside my head.” It’s sweet and Instagram-worthy, which is all you can hope for from a great pop lyric.

Ronson keeps the production light and fresh, never overshadowing Cabello’s effectively minimalistic delivery. There’s something bubbly and timeless about the song; in another life this could’ve worked for Debbie Gibson and Britney Spears, or even Cabello’s most recent tourmates Taylor Swift and Charli XCX. Even with the malleability, it feels most appropriately paired with Cabello, who has the innate ability to add that extra, inexplicably something to anything she touches.