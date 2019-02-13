Song You Need to Know: Marina, ‘Handmade Heaven’

Welcome to a post-Marina and the Diamonds world: Marina Diamandis is now going by solely her first name as she embarks on her fourth album. With her latest solo single, “Handmade Heaven,” she finds serenity in spite of chaos.

Marina’s done a lot of growing in the time since her last LP, 2015’s Froot. She took some time off to “recharge” and even went back to school to study psychology. A newfound creative clarity is apparent in “Handmade Heaven,” a song that strips off the bubblegum pop excess and cheekiness of her first three full-lengths. The personas and world-building of her past have been replaced with somber introspection for this new single, where she reveals her jealousy of free, purposeful birds. As the song progresses, she realizes the parts of her life that no longer work and strives to be like the birds she envies.

The song sounds and feels as big as the topic at hand, carrying a wistful midtempo beat as Marina’s distinctive voice swirls around the synths. It’s a thrilling promise of what’s to come from a pop singer who is consistently full of surprises.