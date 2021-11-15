 Margo Cilker, 'Kevin Johnson': Song You Need to Know - Rolling Stone
Song You Need to Know: Margo Cilker, ‘Kevin Johnson’

The Oregon musician shows that she is as interested in reinvigorating Southern country-folk storytelling tropes as she is in exposing their flaws

Jonathan Bernstein

Reporter

Margo Cilker stakes out the geography of her native Pacific Northwest on her stunning debut, Pohorylle. On “That River,” that classic country-folk source of renewal becomes a symbol of danger; on “Broken Arm in Oregon,” Cilker weaves heavy imagery of abuse and injury into a poignant tale about feeling trapped (“Now I fight the urge to ramble,” she sings, “with every three-egg breakfast scramble.”)

She takes a different approach on “Kevin Johnson,” a rollicking barroom country highlight. Instead, like the Band and Gillian Welch before her, Cilker approaches Southern tropes as a non-Southern outsider, toying with them even as she remains reverent to their traditions. On its surface, the track feels like a roots-music genre exercise, with Cilker stretching out and experimenting with a collection of Southernisms (“Kevin Johnson sat on Pappy’s knee … Kevin Johnson, raised a godly man,” etc.).

“Anyone can be a Kevin Johnson,” Cilker said in a recent interview, when asked who the title character is based on. “But it is inspired by someone in South Carolina.” However, as the song progresses, it becomes clear there’s a depth and a darkness concealed beneath the surface of the peppy country-rock tune. “Well, the world looked good to him/I wish I, too, walked in Eden,” Cilker sings a few verses in, raising questions about who her narrator might be.

The Oregon singer-songwriter’s measured sense of storytelling only becomes more apparent with each verse: By the time she’s arrived near the end of the song, the title protagonist has transitioned from mythic archetype to a vivid, three-dimensional character who happens to be giving questionably regressive advice to his children: “To his son he said, ‘Fight,’” Cilker sings. “To his daughter, ‘Take your lot in life.’”

With “Kevin Johnson,” Cilker shows that she is as interested in reinvigorating Southern country-folk storytelling tropes as she is in exposing their flaws.

Find a playlist of all of our recent Songs You Need to Know selections on Spotify.

