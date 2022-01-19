‘You’re Still With Me’: Friends of Mac Miller Mark His 30th Birthday with Notes to the Late Rapper

In an interview published a month before he passed away, Mac Miller told Rolling Stone that he’d been working out, living authentically, and letting go of things he could not control. At age 26, Mac was approaching a matured and self-assured phase of his life — something often associated with entering your thirties. He was set to go on tour with his good friend and fellow artist Thundercat and was making some of the most ambitious music of his career. Above all else, he seemed happy.

“Nobody that I know can say anything bad about him,” Ty Dolla $ign told Rolling Stone after Mac’s death in September of 2018. Indeed, the internet is ripe with tales about and tributes to Miller’s kindness, light, and generosity, from putting emerging acts on his major tours to making memorable birthday celebrations for himself and others. Here, his friends and colleagues sign this digital birthday card with their wishes for and memories of Mac on what would have been the start of his 30th year.

Thundercat

Bassist, musician, friend to and collaborator of Mac Miller

Dear Mac,

I hope that on your birthday, the clarity, and places and spaces that you’ve always wanted to go to, see and feel — I hope that you feel that infinitely. I hope that you can see further than you’ve ever seen before. I hope that wherever you are, it’s funny. Gotta be funny. If it isn’t funny, it sucks.

I’ve been taking your advice — sitting down and letting it happen, extremely sitting down and letting it happen. And goodness, I’m happy that I’ve gotten to know you and spend this time with you because your life changed my life. I hope that wherever you are, you’re still changing people’s lives.

I really wish I could hear the soundtrack to where you’re at that you would create because I’m pretty sure that’s intense, extreme. On this birthday. I hope that you get everything that you want, everything that you think you want, everything you didn’t want or didn’t ask for…I hope you get all of that. I hope it’s as extreme as it was here. Because it was fun.

Love,

Thundercat

Wiz Khalifa

Rapper, friend, former labelmate, and collaborator of Mac Miller

Mac,

I miss you, man. Today would have been your 30th birthday, you were gone too soon. I remember our early days back at ID Labs in Pixburgh with E. Dan making legendary music. You were the young homie coming up so fast and representing the Burgh. We’ll never forget you, man. Love you, bro, happy birthday.

Love,

Wiz

Eric “E. Dan” Dan

Producer, engineer, friend, founder of the Pittsburgh studio ID Labs, where Mac made much of his early releases like Best Day Ever and Blue Slide Park and with whom he’d continue to collaborate throughout his career

Happy birthday, my friend. Though your presence is dearly missed, your spirit, essence, and light continue to resonate just like your music. I will love and miss you always

Jeremy “Big Jerm” Kulousek

ID Labs engineer and producer, friend

Happy birthday Malcolm. Your positive energy and charisma could light up a room. You are still a shining light for anyone who was lucky enough to cross paths with you. You’re still with me every day.

Rapsody

Rapper, early Mac Miller collaborator and tour-mate, friend

Mac Miller,

Mac! I wish you were still on this side with us. Your light, heart, energy, gift, and love of fruit snacks is what I miss dearly! I miss you pullin’ up to the stu with the fam, and fans you picked up after a show, so they could kick it while you lit the booth up. We’d be like “Mac, who are all these people?” and you’d just shrug, laugh, and say “I don’t know.” Always a good time and adventure. True free spirit. Man, you kicked a door in for me early and we gon’ continue to carry your legacy through the doors we still walking through. I still don’t like hummus, btw! I know you would’ve had the illest “Dirty Thirty” celebration ever! I love you forever, Malcolm! – Rapsody

J.I.D

Rapper, friend, and collaborator of Mac, who contributed post-production on much of J.I.D’s album DiCaprio 2

One of my favorite memories of you was being around while you were creating (specifically the Swimming album). You were a true genius and to watch you in your element was one of the most impactful things I’ve witnessed in my career, outside of you being a genuine human being and a friend to many. I hope your legacy speaks to how much of a pioneer you were, sonically.

Olu

One half of rap duo EarthGang, friend, collaborator, and tour-mate of Mac

You were the first star that ever collaborated with us. You didn’t ask for anything. You truly appreciated us as people, appreciated our music, and opened up your resources to us as a friend. That’s rare in this industry where a lot of people are more concerned with what they can get out of the relationship.

WowGr8

One half of rap duo EarthGang, friend, collaborator, and tour-mate of Mac

My best memory of you was creating in the garage of your Malibu house. We made a few songs one summer that still haven’t really been released. The vibe in there was so pure. We would sit with the doors and windows open and create music to the natural beauty of the Malibu sunset. We had never spent much time in Los Angeles, let alone Malibu, before then. To this day I can’t be in the area without reminiscing on that amazing time. Love forever, Mac.

Quentin “Q Cuff” Cuff

Friend, former manager, and business partner

Happy Birthday, Malcolm. You’re the greatest human being I ever met. I love you.

Christian, Kelly and Chloe Clancy

Christian and Kelly Clancy are Mac’s former managers, Chloe is their daughter

Happy 30th birthday Malcolm. Impossible not to have fallen in love with the human being [you] were. I imagine you’re doing much more important work wherever [you] are and likely smiling at all of our ridiculousness. That sense of humor was priceless. Love ya.

Nick Dierl

Former publicist, friend

Happy 30th birthday Malcolm. You impacted the people you touched on this planet, whether they knew you personally or through your art, in 26 years more than most can muster in a lifetime. Yet the most impressive part of who you were was your relentless pursuit of bettering yourself — as an artist, friend, and human — and no matter the circumstances smiling through it all. Thanks for sharing so much with us, but especially that infectious smile. Anyone that had the fortune to know you carries that with us now. Love you.