 Low Cut Connie, 'Look What They Did': Song You Need to Know - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next Watch Adele Perform 'Rolling in the Deep' at Friends' Wedding Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music Features

Song You Need to Know: Low Cut Connie, ‘Look What They Did’

Adam Weiner sings about the shuttered casinos and busted dreams of Atlantic City in damning piano ballad

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All

During a recent solo performance in Nashville, Low Cut Connie’s Adam Weiner talked about growing up in New Jersey and visiting Atlantic City in the summer. Despite the beaches and boardwalk, it wasn’t a rosy picture. The advent of casinos to the decaying seaside resort town in the late ’70s and early ’80s failed to deliver on the promise of long-term prosperity, and as gambling became legalized across the country, Atlantic City crapped out.

In the scathing new ballad “Look What They Did,” Weiner shines a harsh light on “America’s Playground” and calls out those who profited and then abandoned the city — especially President Trump, whose Trump Taj Mahal casino closed its doors just a month before the 2016 election. “Look What they Did” arrives, not coincidentally, on Presidents’ Day.

“Tough shit for the little guy, living like a chump with his back to the wall/you want to scream in the face, it makes no difference at all,” Weiner sings, accompanied only by his piano and some subtle synth, violin, and bass. “They built casinos in 1981, they said the whole freakin’ city’s gonna grow/Donald Trump made half a billion what have we got to show?”

Related

Low Cut Connie
So, How Was Your Decade, Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie?
Song You Need to Know: Trace Mountains, 'Lost in the Country'

Related

most stoned moments
The Useful Idiots New Guide to the Most Stoned Moments of the 2020 Presidential Campaign
20 Best, Worst, and Most WTF Moments of the 2020 Oscars

Weiner has called the song a sequel to Bruce Springsteen’s own indictment of broken promises on the Jersey Shore, “Atlantic City.” Like that Nebraska track, it’s an underdog story, but without a happy ending.

It’s also far removed from the elated dance-party songs that have earned the Philly-based Low Cut Connie a rep as one of today’s most entertaining live bands. But that’s what makes “Look What They Did” such a gut punch. As Weiner is doing on his current solo tour, which dials back the ass-shaking and piano-surfing, it places the focus squarely on his sharp, socially-conscious songwriting. Here he even draws parallels between Atlantic City and Ferguson, Missouri, where poverty and racism each can have the same deadly outcome (“Little creatures get the shit end of the stick/dark features get you shot in the head”).

In bars, Low Cut Connie usually leave audiences sweaty and high on euphoria. But at the end of “Look What They Did,” you’ll be seeing red, infuriated that the same bait-and-switch that devastated Atlantic City and its residents is now bearing down on the rest of the country.

Find a playlist of all of our recent Songs You Need to Know selections on Spotify.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.