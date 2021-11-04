Lorde & David Byrne Talk Stage Fright, Social Media and Grapefruit in Our Musicians on Musicians Podcast

In the latest episode of Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians podcast, presented by Allstate, Lorde and David Byrne sit down for a conversation as unpredictable as you’d hope from two stars who specialize in packing pop songs with quirks and curveballs. It touched on everything from songwriting to those moments when you want to run offstage and hide from the world, plus more insights about social media and food.

When Lorde was growing up in New Zealand, the music Byrne made with Talking Heads opened her mind to all the ways you could express yourself in a pop song. And like millions of Lorde fans, Byrne’s mind was blown when he first heard her music. Listen to their conversation right here.

Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians series brings together artists of all kinds — from Taylor Swift sitting down with Paul McCartney in London to Erykah Badu and Summer Walker going deep on love, songwriting, and UFOs. Here, the artists ask the questions, forging connections live and in person. You can find 10 of these conversations in the November issue of Rolling Stone.